The day of the renewal of license is nearbut you don’t know how to renew the driving document essential when traveling as a vehicle driver? In this article I will explain some basic steps that will inform you about everything you need to know for the license renewal upon maturity, also in view of the new deadlines updated and further extended with a new circular from the COVID-19 Civil Motorization.

License renewal, what you need to know

Like any personal document, the driver’s license has a Expiration date, a cost to be renewed and a specific body to contact. The duration of the driving document and therefore the relative deadlines vary according to the age and type of driving license. To clarify all your doubts about it, I leave you a couple of main points that will answer the most frequently asked questions.

How is the driving license renewed?

For renew your driving license only one is enough medical examination. Renewal occurs automatically after passing the visit. Lately, too some driving school centers are licensed (with the presence of a doctor) to renew the driving license at their offices.

After passing the medical examination it will be there medical doctor same ad send all documentation electronically to the Civil Motorization. The new license is delivered within 15 days of the medical examination.

Medical examination with license

There medical examination for the driving license it is an exam that must be carried out not only when the license must be obtained for the first time but also at the expiry date when it is necessary to renew it. After that the doctor (authorized by the ASL) will have successfully completed the visit release the provisional document certifying the validity of the driving license: the renewed license will arrive later at home with registered or insured mail.

Ophthalmological medical examination for renewal of the driving license

The medical check-up is aimed at verifying that themotorist possesses the psychophysical requisites necessary to get behind the wheel in safety and who is not affected by any diseases that could pose a risk to driving.

What is checked? THEThe doctor checks sight, hearing and general health conditions of the driver. When there are particular pathologies such as diabetesmore in-depth examinations or specialist visits are required.

Medical examination license where to do it?

Where to do the medical examination for the driving license? Just find a doctor from the local health authority in your area or from an ACI agency where a doctor is available on certain days to carry out these renewals. If you choose the ASL, the medical examination will be carried out at the local medical commission.

The other solution is to go to an automotive practices agency such as the ACI counters or driving schools that have affiliated doctors on site. It is done earlier and driving schools also have a doctor on Saturdays. In the latter case, the costs are slightly higher.

License renewal documents, which ones are needed?

THE documents to bring for license renewal they are not difficult to find. These are the classic identity documents plus receipts of 2 payments. At the appointment with the doctor on the occasion of the medical examination Copies of two payments must also be shown: the first, the sum 10.20 euros on the c / c 9001 in the name of the Ministry of Transportand a second of 16 euros on the c / c 4028 as stamp duty. Payments from February 14th are made only through PagoPA.

Documents required to renew the driving license to be brought to the doctor on the day of the medical examination necessary for the renewal of the license:

Driving license expired or expiring;

Identity card or passport;

Health insurance card;

Two passport-size photos;

Receipt or copy of the two paid bulletins;

Certifications for any pathologies and eyeglasses.

License renewal B, the duplicate license arrives at home

How much does it cost to renew the license

Renewing your driving license has a cost and these are fixed prices which do not vary from region to region but the only variable is the cost of the medical examination. Here’s what the cost of license renewal:

€ 16 stamp duty;

€ 10.20 Motorization rights;

€ 6.80 shipping by license via insured mail;

Between 60 and 90 € for the medical examination.

From February 14, 2022 It is no longer possible to make payments to the DMV with the common postal bills, but the PagoPA bulletin. The total cost for the renewal of the license it then wanders between 60 and 90 euros.

The cost of renewing the driving license is between 100 and 130 euros

Renewed license does not arrive at home

If the driving license does not arrive at home after 15/20 days from the medical examination, you can report the problem by calling toll-free number 800 23 23 23 (from Monday to Friday from 8 to 20 and Saturday from 8 to 14) of the Ministry of Transport, asking for information or a possible duplicate.

