The ballot paper of American voters promises to be complex, Tuesday, November 3: in addition to the president, they will have to appoint their representatives at the federal, state and local levels. And sometimes even vote on referendums.

One ballot for … three, four, even eight ballots. This is what awaits Americans going to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, the day of the presidential election. In addition to the White House race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, other subjects will be put to the vote of the voters. Renewal of the Federal and State Congress, appointment of the mayor, referendums … Franceinfo lists the other elections on the program.

The renewal of part of the Federal Congress

On November 3, the Americans will elect their representatives in Washington: the president, but also the members of the Federal Congress. Like every two years, the candidates for the 435 seats in the House of Representatives are campaigning. In addition, a third of the Senate must be renewed, recalls the Upper House website*. This year, it will not be 33, but 35 seats that will be filled, specifies CNN*. Two “special” ballots are in fact organized to designate the successors of Arizona senator John McCain, who died in 2018, and of a Georgia senator who is terminating his mandate for health reasons.

These two federal elections represent an important issue for the Democratic and Republican camps. For now, the Senate is dominated by the Grand Old Party (or GOP, the nickname of the party supporting Donald Trump), while their opponents obtained a comfortable majority in the House, in the midterm elections of 2018. Everyone will now try to obtain control of both assemblies. The stakes are high: depending on the outcome of the presidential election, the majority party in Congress will allow the Head of State to have free rein (if he is from the same camp) or may on the contrary limit the stake. implementation of its policy (in the event of cohabitation).

Over the past two years, the Democrat-dominated House has steadily hampered Donald Trump’s action, going so far as to launch impeachment proceedings against him in the fall of 2019. But the conservative president finally got away with it. the Republican-majority Senate having voted for his acquittal.

State level elections

Eleven governors (the highest official of a state) are to be elected on Tuesday November 3, notes the news site Five Thirty Eight*: those of North Carolina, Delaware, North Dakota, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Utah, West Virginia, Vermont and the State of Washington.

Votes to choose the representatives and senators of local congresses will also be organized in 43 states, according to the specialized site 270 to Win*. Finally, some Americans will be called upon to appoint judges for the Supreme Court of their state (across the Atlantic, these magistrates are indeed elected).

Local polls

Third electoral level affected by the vote on November 3: local elections. Some Americans will choose their mayor and their municipal council on this date. According to Association of Mayors of the United States*, we thus find in the list of the cities concerned Phoenix (Arizona), Baltimore (Maryland) or San Diego (California).

The voters will appoint other local representatives, in the field of education or transport in particular. Thus, the San Francisco residents* will have to choose the members of the Board of Education, a council responsible for managing public schools, from kindergarten to high school, their representatives within the management of their “community college”, the local public faculty; or even those responsible for Bay Area Rapid Transit, the public transport service.

State-wide referendums

Some states also take advantage of this election day to submit bills to a vote on various subjects. California, a follower of direct democracy, thus organizes multiple referendums that can be applied at the level of the city, district, or state. Thus, on November 3, 12 proposals will be submitted to all Californians, indicates the Los Angeles Times*. They relate to local taxes, regulations for dialysis centers and the protection of consumer data.

But there can be many more. In 2016, voters in San Francisco had to vote on no less than 43 proposals. Among the topics discussed, the increase in the tax on cigarettes, the wearing of condoms in pornographic films, the death penalty or the legalization of cannabis. In total, the ballot paper (which Franceinfo had dissected at the time and of which you can see an extract below) had … nine pages. Enough to spend long minutes in the voting booth.

An extract from a ballot paper issued by the State of California, for the American elections of November 8, 2016 (SAN FRANCISCO DEPARTMENT OF ELECTIONS)

