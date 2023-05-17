The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai stated that it has completed more than 73,000 passport renewal transactions for citizens at Dubai Airport in eight years, confirming that the service is completed within a few minutes and is provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant-General Muhammad Ahmed Al-Marri, told «Emirates Today» that «Dubai residence» continues to issue the Emirati passport, which was classified among the most powerful passports in the world, around the clock, indicating that this initiative contributed to Shaping the features of the future of services by anticipating the future and reading the expectations of customers, as well as automating services and integrating highly intelligent digital capabilities, in order to provide efficient and effective digital services and infrastructure, to ensure the provision of pioneering ideas and innovative and qualitative solutions that enhance the quality of services, and establish Dubai as one of the best cities in the world. In the field of providing government services.

He pointed out that the administration renewed 3,845 passports electronically for UAE citizens at the Customer Happiness Center at Dubai International Airport, Building No. 3, during the first quarter of this year.

The administration began to provide this distinguished service that allows Emirati travelers to renew their passports prior to their travel to avoid them resorting to postponing or canceling travel, about eight years ago, specifically in early 2015, for the happiness of the customer and alleviating him and not burdening him with many burdens in the event that the legal period of validity of his passport expires. . This service managed to renew 73,148 passports since its launch until the end of the first quarter of this year.

It is noteworthy that the Emirati passport occupies the highest ranks in the world in terms of strength and influence, as it is classified as the most powerful passport in the world.