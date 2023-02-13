As Maldini admitted, the dialogue with the Portuguese is at a standstill and summer is approaching: for him in 2023 one goal every 331′, and he has never scored against a Premier team: the right time has come

by our correspondent Marco Pasotto

On the one hand there are the thanks of the person concerned, who on social media appreciates when he reads – even directly from the club – that “the dialogue continues in a serene and professional atmosphere”. And, again from the side where Leao is sitting, the recent news also records the intervention of the lawyer Dimvula (that is, the person who legally holds Rafa’s power of attorney), who speaks of “misleading information” from the Italian press for the “purpose of paralyze the dialogue. The player’s priority hasn’t changed, he wants to stay at Milan ”. Then, on the other hand, there are Maldini’s words, even fresher: “Today we are where we were before. There is no scheduled meeting with the agents”, said the manager in the pre-match against Turin. In short, something is not right. The dialogue will undoubtedly continue, but if the days and weeks continue to pass and we are still “at the point before” it is legitimate to think that all this “serenity” must deal with a rather impervious path. See also Labor market Philippine analyst Jereme Pineda calculates where it is most profitable to live - One crucial factor brought the family to the Espoo value zone

Involvement — Nothing is written yet, this is clear, not even bad. As Maldini then added, with a video call it is a moment to pick up the thread of the conversation. We need to want to do it and evidently right now both sides believe that there are no conditions to get back to the negotiating table. A necessary premise to remember and contextualize Rafa’s moment. Which is a gray moment like the smoke coming out of the chimney of Casa Milan when the agents meet the Rossoneri managers. Then the Portuguese lights up, as only he knows how to do – if Giroud had pocketed that precious assist in the derby we would now be talking about very different situations – but he is at a stellar distance from his potential and performance in the first part of the season. Involved, he feels involved: for example, he intervened on the heavy gossip that has involved the Rossoneri locker room in recent days, defending the group (“It’s incredible how they try to tarnish our image when we have painted such a beautiful picture”). See also The market Shares fall sharply on the Helsinki Stock Exchange for the second day in a row - Marimekko and Qt Group's plummet continues

Head — But his 2023 so far has been decidedly different from the previous year. Physics, mostly. Those who attend Milanello say that Rafa is down athletically, and this is demonstrated by the fact that his outbursts during a match are sporadic and not a continuous hammering as he knows how to do. Pioli’s choices also demonstrate this, who evidently saw him so unprepared as to cancel him from the starting eleven in the derby. However, the feeling is that Rafa is not serene even with his head. And, if so, it would be perfectly understandable because the end of the year is only three months away and there are no certainties ahead of him, just question marks. Leao does not know who he will play with next year and it is a gigantic question. If spring doesn’t bring advice – to everyone – Rafa will have to leave in the summer because at that point Milan will be forced to raise cash in the most convenient way possible.

Red carpet — In the meantime, for example, it would help a lot to start doing things right again on the pitch. Also because we need to be honest: even with all the conditional conditions of the case, this could be Rafa’s last great show at San Siro in the Rossoneri shirt. The last grand ball, the last gala evening. It’s just one of the hypotheses, God forbid. Maybe Leao will renew, or he won’t renew but Milan will qualify for the quarterfinals and there will be another red carpet. But the “last dance” scenario still remains, and however it will end up it would be a shame to waste it. Leao faces an opponent who could find himself in the league next season and, from whatever angle you look at him, the stimuli shouldn’t be lacking. Among other things, Rafa has never scored against an Englishwoman and, among other things, in this miserable 2023 he has only clocked in twice, in Salerno and Lecce. Two goals in nine games or, to be more precise, one every 331 minutes. Gala evening or not, you need to get back to your repertoire. See also Pioli's anger: "We were wronged, I couldn't calm down the players"

February 13 – 07:55

