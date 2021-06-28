Six months after his last public letter in which, without naming him, Cristina Kirchner confronted him with having validated what he called the “lawfare to the stick “-a term that fascinates him-, the Government and, especially, a sector of hard Kirchnerism now see with sympathy the possibility that Ricardo Lorenzetti come back before the end of the year to the leadership of the Supreme Court.

Despite the harsh criticism of the former president, who syndicated him as the guarantor of the preventive prisons that multiplied on former K officials due to the doctrine promoted by the chambermaid Martín Irurzun, until he left the presidency, in September 2018, Lorenzetti never stopped having ties with Kirchnerism and its periphery.

The former head of the highest court even privileged those relationships over those he could have with the government of Mauricio Macri, who He swore revenge as soon as he started his administration.

Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón and José Torello, two of the former president’s main judicial managers, at that time they celebrated the departure of the judge and the assumption of Carlos Rosenkrantz, the current president of the Court who intends to revalidate himself in the agreed that should be signed by October or November.

An abrupt end after 11 years of hegemony of the supreme of Rafaela that only the then minister Germán Garavano managed to recognize with a courtesy statement.

Talks, no agreement

As rebuilt Clarion From sources linked to the negotiations and talks behind the scenes, Lorenzetti and Rosenkrantz have already started talking, for some time, about the renewal of authorities. For now, without agreement or the necessary votes (three out of five members).

What’s more: in the face of court atomization, the option of imitating the highest court in Buenos Aires has arisen in recent weeks in some judicial tables. rotating chair scheme, trusted sources familiar with the conversations. It is an incipient idea to which nobody pays too much attention for now. But, paradoxically, already It began to speculate who would get the key to the Palace in 2023, the electoral year.

As Cambiemos during its four years of government, the Frente de Todos has not yet found the return to the functioning of the Court, with a dispersed integration after the departure of Lorenzetti and the arrival of Rosenkrantz, who never managed to gather the will of all its members, which is not very fond of dialogue with federal judges, who resigned himself to a collegiate leadership but, even so, did not have major shocks.

In this sense, the so-called “Peronist majority” of Lorenzetti, Juan Carlos Maqueda and Horacio Rosatti, which Rosatti himself – who is also located at the center of the palatial dispute, despite his low profile – sought to make relative. “I don’t care, there are always people dissatisfied with the rulings of a court of law,” he told Diego Genoud in his book “Cristina’s Peronism”.

Despite the rulings -the ratification of Amado Boudou’s conviction was the most emblematic due to its possible consequences in the judicial file of Cristina Kirchner, and that of Milagro Sala is expected soon-, there was in this year and a half of management underground links with the Executive. With Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro and Gerónimo Ustarroz at the head, and Lorenzetti on the other side. Also Diego Molea, the president of the Council of the Magistracy. And some judicial operators who, intermittently, orbit around the Instituto Patria.

Cristina’s OK

With Rosenkrantz more elusive, the Rosatti and Maqueda tandem less reliable for some interlocutors – the Cordovan Peronist magistrate has no interest in changing his status – and Elena Highton de Nolasco – who responds to the Casa Rosada – somewhat more withdrawn than the rest , the former president of the court was more open to conversations at this time. And willing, according to what they say, to face a new process different from that of other times.

It is from what They seek to convince the former President his judicial collaborators, especially those of La Cámpora. Sergio Massa is another of those who in recent times began to get more involved in judicial matters. Minister Martín Soria, for now, could not show too many results. For now, the formal hearing that he advised that he would ask the judges of the Court as soon as he took office, last March, remains undated.

However, not only the ruling party is attentive to the movements on the fourth floor of the Palace of Courts: Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who wants to be a central power actor for 2023, looks askance through his collaborators.

As confirmed to this newspaper in his surroundings, the head of Government Nor does he look down on Lorenzetti’s return, despite the fact that Elisa Carrió, one of his allies, raised constant objections that included even a request for impeachment in Parliament.

Before the pandemic broke out, the head of government and the former president of the Court had met for the first time to begin to strengthen the bond.

In judicial matters, the relationship between Kirchnerism and Larretism is much less conflictive than in politics.

Negotiations without crack

The negotiations opened in the Council of the Magistracy for the replacement of the judges Rodolfo Canicoba Corral, Sergio Torres and Claudio Bonadio, and the chambermaids Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi -five emblematic of the Courts of Comodoro Py-, “they advance to a slow fire”, according to collaborators of the City. But they advance.

The ruling party in that body chose larretismo as the valid interlocutor in the negotiations, led by the counselor Diego Marías, who reports directly to Rodríguez Larreta and Diego Santilli. The head of government is aware of his every move, which is supervised by his deputy chief. Marías, to top it all, has a good dialogue with Lorenzetti.

Kirchnerism’s decision to anoint Rodríguez Larreta on the other side of the judicial discussion table is a sign that, at least in that area, They intend to run from the debate to Macri, who is accused of being the head of a “judicial persecution” system set up on the first floor of the Casa Rosada during his tenure.

A symptom of this political-judicial plot was the meeting held in the summer between the former President and the delegate of the Head of Government in the Council of the Magistracy: Macri demanded from Marías a show of loyalty that the counselor could not offer him. The meeting lasted a few minutes. They never spoke again.

