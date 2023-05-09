Decisive weeks

The month of May started just over a week ago and, according to paddock indiscretions, within the next 20 days we should definitively resolve the soap opera of the contract renewal between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Toto Wolff himself explained how a few days before the Miami race “in the next weeks” the seven-times world champion would have signed an agreement that – in the #44’s intentions – should tie him to Mercedes at least until the 2025 season, albeit with a formula yet to be defined and which could include an option for a second year.

Rumors denied

Despite the often repeated will of the two parties to reach a new agreement, they have flocked in recent months numerous rumors regarding a possible stop of English or – an even more sensational scenario – a change of tunic. Hamilton himself recently admitted that he has reflected on the possibility of ending his career at Ferrari. His connection with the Brackley stableswith which he won six of his seven titles, however, it is too strong to be broken in the last years of his career. Finally, the comeback from 13th to sixth in Miami is emblematic of the fact that Hamilton doesn’t want to hang up his helmet.

Button’s thought

One of Hamilton’s former McLaren teammates, Jenson Buttonhowever, he highlighted how Hamilton’s loyalty to ‘his’ silver arrows also depends on an effective lack of alternatives in this historical moment. “He is faithful – declared Button to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 UK during the American weekend – but I also don’t think he has all the options he would like. In fact, according to the 2009 world champion, none of the other three current top teams – Red Bull, Aston Martin and Ferrari – has the real chance to put The Hammer under contract in 2024.

Loyalty ‘obligatory’

“I don’t think he would have the chance to go to Red Bull, I don’t think it would suit Max [Verstappen] – commented the current ambassadors of the Williams team – and I don’t think he could go to Ferrari. Aston Martin? He certainly won’t go there, because they have the two seats that will be occupied for a while. I think his future will be at Mercedes – concluded Button – but he is also a loyal character and it’s nice to see him enduring these difficult times together with his team. I think they will come out together. In Formula 1 you are on a roller coaster, especially when you have been at the top for so long“.