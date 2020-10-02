Renewal from 2017 Journalist Ilkka Malmberg’s last long story was interrupted – his co-worker tells how the writing would have continued

The Old Testament prophesies that when a perfect red cow is born somewhere, the third temple in Jerusalem will be built and the Messiah will come. Could that cow be one of those?

It was Saturday in November, and there were three of us on the island. We were all in our sixties. It was getting dark early, the soft beach sauna was warming up, and at six on the radio would start Saturday’s unwelcome 80th anniversary broadcast. We had decided to schedule the action so that we could listen to it in the steam room.

.