The market bomb

In recent days on specialized sites and social networks there has been talk of nothing else, on the subject of Formula 1, i.e. the indiscretion launched by the British of the Daily Mail from the negotiation for the possible – and sensational – transfer of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari. The Englishman would have received an offer from Maranello on his table to spend the final part of his extraordinary career dressed in red.

There are whispers of a temptation equal to over 50 million euros per season, to leave Mercedes at the natural end of the contractual agreement and move to Ferrari as early as 2024. An unexpected scenario, which if it were to materialize, could start a domino effect surprisingly, with the two owners of the Prancing Horse, namely Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who have an existing commitment until the end of 2024.

Ralf Schumacher’s opinion

To the Germans of F1-Insider, Ralf Schumacher he said he was skeptical about the possible shock transfer: “I think it is very likely that Hamilton will stay at Mercedes. It’s true that he’s not rejuvenating and alongside him he has a big fish to fry like George Russell, but I don’t think he’ll give up his place at Mercedes, putting future collaborations with the company at risk. In favor of Ferrari there could be the longstanding relationship that Hamilton has with Fred Vasseur, the team principal. The Frenchman was his boss already in his karting days and also directed him in the minor formulas. But Lewis also has a close and trusting relationship with Toto Wolff. For this reason, I don’t believe in him changing his shirt.”

The indiscretion from Germany

Three weeks ago Lewis Hamilton was a guest at an internal Mercedes event, participating in a round table at the Silver Arrows museum in Stuttgart in the presence of the company’s president, Ola Kallenius. Also at the meeting were 70 randomly selected Mercedes employees who attended the Hamilton’s promise, that he would swear allegiance to the German mark. As reported by F1-InsiderHamilton would not have only made his own explicit willingness to extend the expiring contract at the end of 2023, but also expressed the desire to remain as a brand ambassador after his career.