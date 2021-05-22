CSU boss Söder rejects tax increases after the federal election. He can imagine advantages for cars with alternative drives. But not the Union as a junior coalition partner.

Munich / Berlin – In the period leading up to the general election, parties are discussing a wide range of topics. Tax increases are currently the subject of frequent debate – typically in election campaign times. The FDP sent a clearer signal from their party congress: tax increases cannot be made with Christian Lindner’s party. Green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock said in an interview, on the other hand, that she wanted to relieve low-wage earners and raise the top tax rate in return. At the SPD, tax increases for higher earners have long been an issue.

CSU boss Söder: “In the long run, tax cuts bring more tax revenue than tax increases”

Now CSU boss Markus Söder took another stand on the issue: He rejects tax increases after the federal election. “We are clearly against tax increases,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister to the newspapers Funke media group. “How can you raise taxes at a time when we need a boom? The left parties are demanding wealth taxes that stifle the middle class and would be unconstitutional. I am firmly convinced that, in the long run, tax cuts bring more tax revenue than tax increases, ”said Söder. The CSU wants to “rather lower taxes through a climate tax reform”.

But that is not the only topic on which he has now commented. Söder also called for an economic stimulus program. The goal must be the digital and ecological transformation of the economy. That requires large investments. Otherwise, Germany would lose ground dramatically in competition with China and the USA. Söder kept a low profile on the scope of such a program. “I have a little bit of worry about the federal budget at the moment,” he said. After the federal election, an “honest opening balance sheet” is necessary.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder open to advantages for electric cars

It is well known that the climate is now a topic that Söder likes to bring up. Most recently, the CSU sent opposite Merkur.de new wind signals. In an interview with the spark-Newspapers, the CSU boss speaks out in favor of giving cars with alternative drives advantages. “We could make downtown parking free for electric cars or let them use bus lanes,” he said. New local public transport and a cycling offensive are also necessary. “These are the innovations that help us with mobility.” However, Söder rejected a general speed limit on motorways. “We already have a number of speed controls,” he said. “Telematics and digitally controlled driving make sense. But the way the Greens put it on, it’s ideological clothing. “

Söder also spoke out in favor of the head of the CSU regional group in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, as the party’s top candidate. “Alexander Dobrindt, as the regional group chairman, is a natural top candidate,” said the CSU leader and added: “But we will still discuss this together. We want a younger, more female list and will compete equally – this would be a novelty for the CSU in the federal election. “

The Union after the federal election as a junior partner in a coalition? Söder then prefers to propose the opposition

And then of course there is still the question of a future, possible coalition that will govern Germany after the federal election in 2021. Söder turned against the role of the Union as a junior partner in a government. “I think green-black is wrong,” he said against the background of surveys that the Union and the Greens currently see close together. “Entering a government as a junior partner of the Greens would cause fundamental damage to the Union in the long run,” said Söder. The CSU boss emphasized: “If the Union no longer provides the Chancellor, then it is de facto voted out. And a party that has been voted out has to take another path of renewal – in the opposition. “ (dpa / cibo)

