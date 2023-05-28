Renewables, Plenitude warms up the engines for the IPO: flurry of green acquisitions

Plenitude builds mass without losing sight of the bag. As it reports Milan Finance, the latest indication came from parent company Eni and of wait for more favorable, or less uncertain, times for the debut of the benefit company on the price list which brings together retail, renewables and electric mobility: the crux of the matter is to arrive at one round assessmentnot less than 10 billion euros. But beyond the obligatory prudence of these times, no turnaround is planned for what promises to be one of the most awaited hypos on the market and which would not even stop (word from Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi) with the entry of a minority partner.

Two obstacles above all have slowed down Plenitude’s green run towards list in a year of strong geographical and industrial growth, but of braking on the front of useful, despite the explosive increase in revenues. On the one hand, the volatility of the stocks weighed costs Of procurement, for the part not covered by derivative transactions. On the other hand, a ballast on the accounts of the company led by CEO Stephen Goberti came, in general, also from solidarity contribution requested from energy companies.

Where instead Plenitude has gone without fail is in Renewables sectorwhich benefited from the major ones productions. And to sum up, if the ebitda marks a growth from 606 to 673 million euros it is precisely thanks to the exploit of renewables, which have quadrupled the levees compared to 2021, going from 54 to a good 211 million euros in only one year. The green wave also drives the forecast for all of 2023.

