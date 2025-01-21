The day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as president of the United States, the company mother of offshore wind energy sinks in the stock market. This is the Danish company Orsted, the main developer of wind farms offshore, whose shares plummeted 17% this Tuesday morning. It becomes the most bearish company on the Stoxx 600, a European index that is rising 0.20%.

The company has published an impact of 1.7 billion dollars (1,642 million euros) in its profits, according to Efe. This deterioration is due to the rise in interest rates, the reduction in the valuation of its US portfolio and the increase in delivery costs of the Sunrise wind project (the largest wind farm in New York). But its price also falls due to the statements of Trump, who has signed an executive order that temporarily suspends sales of offshore wind leases in US watersin addition to pausing the issuance of permits and loans for wind projects, both onshore and offshore.

Within the Ibex 35, the two most bearish companies On this Tuesday morning they are the green ones, Acciona Energía and Solaria, but with moderate decreases, of 2% in the case of the Acciona subsidiary and more than 1% in that of the solar park developer. Iberdrola, also exposed to the wind power business offshoreis losing 0.15%.

Beyond the Spanish index, The general trend is of stock market falls among the main European renewable companies. Danish wind turbine maker Vestas falls more than 2%; The German Nordex, which also produces wind turbines, lost 2.50%. The US market has not yet been able to reflect the Trump effect on its prices, since it was closed yesterday because it was Martin Luther King Day. It will be this afternoon when the impact of the new president’s words on Wall Street will be known.

If the green stocks fall, the brown ones too. European oil companies are trading with declines on Tuesday morning, with modest falls of 0.2% in Shell and TotalEnergies, and 0.8% in the case of the Italian company Eni. The barrel of Brenta reference in Europe, is falling 1.30%.