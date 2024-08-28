According to the International Energy Agency’s data in the latest monthly electricity statistics for the OECD countries, the total net electricity production in the organization’s countries during the month of May amounted to more than 854 terawatt hours, an increase of 3.7 percent compared to the same month last year 2023, while the share of renewable sources constituted 39.4 percent of the total production.

The agency explained that electricity generation from renewable energy increased by 6.6 percent on an annual basis, and solar energy played a major role in increasing generation, with its production growing by 19.7 percent compared to May of last year, while wind energy generation grew by 5.8 percent, according to the official Emirates News Agency.

In turn, nuclear energy has boosted the growth of clean electricity production in OECD countries, accounting for about 16.7 percent of the electricity production mix, with a production of 142,900 gigawatt hours in May 2024.

Nuclear power generation increased by 5.5 percent year-on-year, with positive variations recorded across all OECD countries. Nuclear power generation growth reached 14.1 percent in OECD countries in Asia and Oceania year-on-year, while it grew by 5.5 percent in European member states during the same period and 3.1 percent in the Americas.