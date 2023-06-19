Europe has been warming at a faster rate than any other continent. Specifically, since the 1980s it has warmed twice as much as the average for the planet. Last year the average temperature in Europe was approximately 2.3 degrees Celsius above that of pre-industrial times (the period between 1850 and 1900 is taken as a reference). Across the planet, the warming was around 1.1 degrees. But it is not only a problem of average temperatures, but also of extremes: in 2022, Europe experienced the hottest summer ever recorded since reliable measurements began in the 19th century, to which was added a year with less rainfall than expected. normal. These are some of the data presented in the report State of the Climate in Europe in 2022, prepared by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Climate Change Service of copernicus, from the EU. In this review of the trail left by the climate crisis on the continent last year, there is a “ray of hope” for the future: the advancement of renewable energies, which are the main substitutes for fossil fuels.

The report points out that in 2022, 22.3% of the EU’s electricity was generated with solar and wind technologies, a record figure. And, for the first time, these renewables surpassed natural gas (a fossil fuel), whose share was 20%. The combination of solar and wind also overtook coal, which generated 16% of the electricity in the Twenty-seven. “This was due to a combination of factors, including a significant increase in installed solar power capacity by 2022,” the document presented this Monday points out. “In addition, the annual surface solar radiation recorded in Europe in 2022 was the highest ever since 1983 (beginning of the satellite data record), 4.9% above the average for the reference period 1991-2020”, adds the report, which applauds these data although it admits that “there is still a long way to go” for Europe to achieve its objectives, which involve practically doubling the renewable share by the end of this decade.

“To reduce dependence on fossil fuels, it is crucial to increase the use of renewable energy and low-carbon energy sources,” said WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas on Monday. “Climate services play a critical role in ensuring the resilience of energy systems to climate shocks, planning operations, and informing measures to increase energy efficiency,” he added.

The expansion of renewables also makes meteorological variables gain strength: “Solar radiation on the surface for photovoltaic, wind speed for wind and rainfall and runoff for hydroelectric”, highlight the two organizations responsible for this climate review to 2022 in Europe. “During the 30-year period from 1991 to 2020, surface solar radiation has increased, while wind speed and precipitation do not show a significant trend,” the report says.

These meteorological variables also impact other technologies, such as nuclear. “Throughout the world, the interruptions of the operation of nuclear power plants due to adverse weather conditions have increased during the last three decades,” both organizations point out, which nevertheless add that these cuts “continue to represent a very small part of the total number of stoppages in the centrals”. “The low flow of the rivers and the increase in temperatures and extreme heat are the main factors”, point out the WMO and Copernicus.

The report recalls that 2022 was the warmest year on record in several countries, “including Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.” “The average annual temperature of 2022 in Europe was between the second and fourth highest on record, with an anomaly of about 0.79 degrees above the average for the period 1991-2020.” Regarding rainfall, “rainfall was below average in much” of Europe. “It was the fourth year of consecutive drought in the Iberian Peninsula, and the third in the mountainous regions of the Alps and the Pyrenees.”

“The unprecedented heat stress experienced by Europeans in 2022 was one of the main drivers of excess weather-related deaths in Europe,” said Carlo Buontempo, Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service. “Our current knowledge of the climate system and its evolution indicates that these types of phenomena are part of a pattern that will make extreme cases of heat stress more frequent and more intense throughout the region,” warns Buontempo. According to the report, heat waves caused more than 16,000 deaths in Europe last year.

In addition, “mean sea surface temperatures throughout the North Atlantic area were the warmest ever recorded and large portions of the region’s seas were affected by strong or even severe and extreme marine heat waves,” it details. The document. “Marine heat waves cause the migration of species and mass extinctions, the arrival of invasive species and the alteration of ecosystems and biodiversity,” warn the WMO and Copernicus.

