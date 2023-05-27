Brazil Agencyi

05/27/2023 – 2:38 am

Data from the National Electric System Operator (ONS), released this Friday (26), reveal that, in the period from January to April this year, the load demands of the National Interconnected System (SIN) were primarily met by renewable sources. Hydraulic, wind and solar generation together accounted for 91.4%, on average, of the electricity distributed by the SIN to the Brazilian population. The number surpassed the average result calculated for the same period last year, in the order of 87.8%.

The percentages were 91% in January, 92.6% in February and 92.4% in March. In April, these three sources added up to 89.4%. The percentage by source indicates that, between the months of January and April, the average reached 77.2% for hydraulic generation, 11.5% for wind generation and 2.7% for solar generation.

According to the general director of the ONS, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, the numbers attest that Brazil has a high capacity for generating clean energy, compared to other countries. “The Brazilian electrical system is already supported by renewable sources that also offer energy security, that is, they are able to fully meet load and power demands.”

The general director highlighted that the results are a reflection not only of the good use of resources, “but also of the expansion of the number of plants, the growth of renewable sources, notably wind and solar, as well as the good results of Stored Energy (EAR) measured in the wet period of 2022/2023″.

The released data also show that, in April of this year, the Stored Energy (EAR), that is, the capacity to generate electricity by water power, in the Southeast and Midwest regions, registered 86.2%, surpassing in 19.7 percentage points the result of the same period last year (66.5%). This was the best result for the month since 2011 (87.8%).

EAR indications in the Southeast/Center-West for the end of October 2023 are between 73.4%, in the lower scenario, and 88%, in the upper scenario. The ONS clarified that, even if the lowest estimate is confirmed, it will be the best EAR for the subsystem at the end of October in the entire historical series, started in 2000. The SIN presents a similar projection, with the possibility of reaching the threshold higher than the EAR at the end of October, with prospects ranging between 70.4% and 81.6%.

The ONS is the body responsible for coordinating and controlling the operation of electricity generation and transmission facilities in the National Interconnected System (SIN) and for planning the operation of isolated systems in the country, under the supervision and regulation of the National Energy Agency. Electric (Aneel).

