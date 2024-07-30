The European electricity system is embarking on a transition to wean itself off fossil fuels, which the EU has to import to a large extent and which are also the main cause of a climate crisis from which the continent cannot escape. During the first half of this year, another of the racing goals was surpassed: solar and wind power generated more electricity than all fossil fuels (mainly coal and natural gas) combined.

This is the first time this has happened, according to a report by the group of expert analysts on energy and climate. Ember. “The first half of 2024 shows the EU’s electricity transition in full swing, with wind and solar power ramping up fast enough to outpace demand growth and push fossil fuels out of the picture. mix “electric”. When looking for the causes of this “structural change”, analysts point to, among other reasons, the “rapid action of the EU to reduce dependence on fossil fuels”.

For Euan Graham, a researcher at Ember, this advance “reflects structural changes” and is very likely to be permanent. “While there will always be circumstantial fluctuations due to climate and other factors, the long-term trend is clear.” Graham adds: “The basis for this change is that EU policies to support the energy transition and the growth of renewables were accelerated in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Across the EU, countries have enacted policies to accelerate the deployment of wind and solar power and minimise reliance on expensive gas.”

In the first six months of 2024, wind and solar energy reached an all-time high in the EU, covering 30% of electricity. Meanwhile, the share of fossil fuels fell to 27%, 14% less than in the same period of the previous year. The rest of the electricity is generated in Europe, mainly with hydroelectric and nuclear technologies, which also do not emit greenhouse gases in the process of producing energy. In other words, the EU continues to make progress in the decarbonisation of the electricity sector. The other major area in which it is lagging behind is transport, where the replacement of combustion engines has not yet taken the same force in the EU economy as a whole.

In the case of the electricity sector, there is some evidence that what happened in the first half of the year is part of a structural change, as Graham says. For example, the fall in fossil fuels has occurred in a context in which electricity demand has recovered from the impacts of Covid and the gas price crisis; it has increased by 0.7% compared to the same period in 2023. In the first six months, coal use fell by 24% and gas by 14%, according to Ember data. This reduction is mainly due to the growth of renewable energies, particularly wind and solar, which have served to cover the surge in demand and displace fossil energy. “We are witnessing a historic change in the electricity sector, and it is happening quickly,” says Chris Rosslowe, also from Ember.

Countries

In 13 of the 27 EU member states, wind and solar power have overtaken fossil fuel generation in the first half of the year. In nine countries – Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Sweden – this has already happened before. In the other four, it has happened for the first time in this first half of the year. These are Germany, Belgium, Hungary and the Netherlands.

One of the keys to the overtaking It is clearly Germany where, despite the completion of the nuclear shutdown in the spring of last year, fossil fuel generation has not increased. In fact, in the first half of this year it fell by 16%. This was due, explains Ember in its report, to the decrease in the use of coal, which was 28%. With this fuel, which emits the most carbon dioxide and on which Germany has historically been very dependent, 20% of the electricity demand of the largest European economy was covered, compared to 26% in the same period last year.

In this case, Spain is one step ahead of Germany. Because the country has been almost completely weaned off coal for years. In its case, it is gas that is being replaced by the increase in wind and, above all, solar power. The burning of this fossil fuel in the first half of 2024 was reduced by 34% compared to the first half of last year, according to Ember, which points out that Spain achieved another milestone in May: more than 50% of electricity generation came from wind and solar power, also the first time this has happened.

Other factors

Solar generation grew by 20% and wind by 9.5% compared to the first six months of 2023 in the EU as a whole. Although the “most important factor” in displacing fossil fuels has been the increase in these two technologies, the recovery of hydroelectric power has also contributed, which has grown by 21% after two years of very low production due to drought. In addition, the mild climate has helped. Thanks to the increase in clean energy capacity expected for 2024, Graham says that “wind and solar generation in the EU will continue to outperform fossil generation, even if we return to the worst hydroelectric production of the last five years combined with the highest growth in electricity demand in the last five years.”

“The EU’s energy transition is underway,” Rosslowe said. Ember analysts are relatively optimistic about the development of this process in the EU, even after the latest European elections. “The previous Parliament already approved much of the legislation needed to achieve the EU’s energy goals this decade,” Rosslowe said. “The focus is now on the Member States, which must enact these new rules and powers,” he explained, adding that “the confirmation of Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission indicates that the objectives of the Green Deal remain a priority.”

