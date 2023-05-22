The rationale for the decision

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior announced, on Saturday, granting foreign investors applying to the General Investment Authority a one-year residency for “other than tourism”, renewable for a period of 6 months or an additional year, during the period of establishing companies and economic entities.

This came within the framework of facilitating the procedures related to establishing investment projects and attracting more foreign investments to the country.

New incentives and removal of obstacles

Speaking to “Sky News Arabia”, economist Abdel Nabi Abdel Muttalib considered that the decisions were “positive and provided many incentives to investors, and facilitated several obstacles facing investment in Egypt.”

Abdul Muttalib noted several positive points in the decisions, as follows:

“It makes residency permanent and continuous for the foreign and Arab investor and everyone who wants to invest in Egypt.”

“It encourages investors of Egyptian origin who acquired nationalities of foreign countries and gave up their Egyptian nationality, because some countries do not allow dual nationality.”

“The Egyptians who gave up the Egyptian nationality were treated as foreigners, and faced some difficulties in launching private investments.”

“The state will benefit from their successes and money, and encourage them to invest in their home country.”

“There are nationalities who desire freedom of movement and residence in the presence of clear and fixed rules and laws and non-selective legislation.”

“The decisions set controls that apply to all investors, and are not subject to any whims, so the decisions are in the category of encouraging investment in all its forms and types.”

Procedural and temporal ease

The economist, Abu Bakr El-Deeb, agreed with him, telling Sky News Arabia:

“The latest decision is one of the mechanisms to facilitate investment operations and attract foreign capital.”

“The decisions came in response to many demands of the businessmen community during the last period to establish investment facilities, and the Egyptian government has responded to that.”

“The Egyptian government has started since 2016 the economic reform program in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, and one of its aspects is facilitating investment for businessmen.”

And last Tuesday, the Supreme Investment Council approved 22 decisions in various economic sectors and fields, aimed at achieving a quantum leap in reducing the cost of establishing companies, reducing restrictions imposed on incorporation, the required approvals and the period for obtaining them, facilitating land ownership and expanding the issuance of the golden license, and other areas.

According to El-Deeb, among the aspects of stimulating foreign investment in Egypt are measures that preceded that decision, as follows:

Issuing the Unified Investment Law

Issuance of the Banking Law

Issuance of the mining wealth law

The withdrawal of the Egyptian government from dozens of investment sectors in favor of the Egyptian, Arab or foreign private sector

Provide government incentives to activate the money market

The government’s provision of “facilitation and facilitation” in industrial areas throughout the country

Facilitating the procedures for launching companies through the one-stop shop and the golden license

The decision completes those decisions, and any investor can start his project with “procedural and temporal” ease.

What is the impact of this on the Egyptian economy?

In one year, the Egyptian pound has lost half its value against the dollar, while the country’s foreign exchange reserves have plummeted.

Abdel Muttalib explained that “the Egyptian economy suffers from a lack of foreign exchange resources,” pointing out that there are 3 tributaries for the arrival of hard currency to Egypt, which are tourism, commodity exports, and investment.

Since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022, many investors have withdrawn billions of dollars from the Egyptian treasury market.

According to the economist, when we increase investment, the flow of hard currencies increases, which solves several economic problems as follows:

Release of production requirements in customs.

Revitalizing the agricultural and industrial sectors.

Increase production rates.

Increasing the growth rates of the Egyptian economy.

On the other hand, El-Deeb pointed out several benefits to increasing investments in Egypt, and lists them in the following points: