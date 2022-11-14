Xiomara Castro in Tegucigalpa (Honduras). Tomas AyusoBloomberg

The relationship between the Government of Honduras and renewable electricity companies has short circuited. A new law approved last May has forced the renegotiation of contracts, putting the companies and the Administration of Xiomara Castro in the ring. According to private generators, the new regulations require the renegotiation of more than 70 contracts under harmful conditions. Specifically, they warn of the existence of a new clause that threatens that if an agreement is not reached, the Executive will have the prerogative to agree on a “fair price”, that is, to establish a price for the assets and acquire them, which in its eyes is seen as an expropriation. This, without considering, that for five years the private generators denounce non-payments by the parastatal, the National Electric Energy Company (ENEE), a debt that already amounts to 12,000 million lempiras, about 483 million dollars. Among the companies affected are Spanish and foreign capital.

The executive director of the Honduran Renewable Energy Association (AHER), Samir Siryi, explains that it is a problem that the sector has been dragging for five years, however, it has worsened under the new administration due to the high rate of losses. The director assures that the ENEE prioritizes the payment of its own operating costs, debt service and demands, but has left in the last place the electric generators of photovoltaic, hydroelectric, wind, biomass and geothermal plants.

“The plants continue to inject energy into the network even in the absence of payment. But the illiquidity of the plants precludes some maintenance that lowers the efficiency of the plants and puts us in a complex situation of default with the banks. Given the growing non-payment and uncertainty due to changes in the legal framework of the electricity sector, companies are evaluating resorting to international arbitration. According to Siryi, there are two renewable companies in this instance and we understand that two more could be added in the coming days”, he comments.

In 2014, with the Government of Juan Orlando Hernández, a spring of green energy was experienced in Honduras. With the aim of encouraging the attraction of investment, that Administration put on the table a series of incentives for electrical projects to reach the country. Attracted by the incentives, capital from Spain, the United States, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, arrived in Honduran lands. However, with weak public finances, non-payments for private companies began to arrive and, far from ending the electricity losses, they increased.

“We are concerned that the Enee authorities have focused on the issue of contract renegotiation, while technical and non-technical losses continue to increase to such a degree that this year they could close at 36%, bleeding the finances of the state-owned electricity company, deepening its crisis, since each point represents about 16 million dollars in financial losses”, adds Siryi.

According to official figures, the private installed capacity of renewables in Honduras represents 46% of the total electrical park of the Central American country. The affected companies warn that with the new decisions of the Government of Honduras, the country has stopped complying with international contracts and commitments under the Free Trade Agreement between Central America and the United States (CAFTA) and various bilateral investment agreements. One of the companies that would like to reach an agreement with the Honduran government is the Spanish company X-Elio.

Last May, against the background of the approval of the new electrical regulations, the Minister of Energy, Erick Tejada, assured that the debt of the state-owned electricity company amounts to 75,000 million lempiras (3,017 million dollars). The Minister of Energy, Erick Tejada, stated that the Special Energy Law seeks to complement the General Law of the Electricity Industry, approved in 2014, adding the human component and claiming the electric power service as a human right.

The economic analyst, Roberto Lagos, adds that the attraction of private companies was a way for the State to try to cover the blackouts and failures of the internal electrical system, however, the lack of investment in the transmission and distribution phases prevented reaching this mission. “This new government enters, and enters with a different vision because it declares electricity as a public good, they turn the 2014 reform around and with this new vision they propose the renegotiation of contracts and the problem with this vision is that they establish the fair value issue because foreign investors interpret it as expropriation. The term fair value is so open that it is interpreted as expropriation because there is no mechanism that explains what “fair value” consists of. Time will tell us if this was an expropriation or not, but the Government still has an opportunity to define what the fair value mechanism consists of from an economic perspective”, he specifies.

“As long as the reduction of losses is not paid, as long as the issue of investment in transmission is not attacked, it will be difficult for the contract negotiations to have a significant impact. The Government of is focusing too much on the renegotiation of contracts, but issues of total reform of the country’s energy system are being left aside”, he comments.

The specialist also warns that the Government issued the electricity subsidy to 1.3 million people, however, Lagos warns that this benefit is not applied in a targeted manner and ends up supporting people who do not necessarily require it. “Yes, there is a distinction of technology, yes, a negotiation process is being carried out with fossil fuels and the same process is not being carried out with renewables,” he concludes.

In the coming weeks, the Castro government will sit down with private parties, in the last call, to avoid an international arbitration that could cost millions to a country where 15% of the population does not have electricity.

