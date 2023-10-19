521 billion dollars saved in 2022. This is the global economic advantage recorded by the energy sector thanks to the use of renewables, as certified by the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) in the report Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2022.

When considering the full life cycle savings of renewable energy capacity added in 2022 in non-OECD countries, Cost reductions will reach $580 billion globally.

A historical fact that certifies the growth of green supply sources, accelerated exponentially by the fossil fuel price crisis.

“Irena sees the 2022 as the real turning point in the development of renewable energy. And this – explains the Agency’s General Director, Francesco La Camera – thanks to their unprecedented competitiveness from a cost point of view, never so strong despite the inflation of the costs of goods and equipment. The regions hit hardest by this historic price increase have shown remarkable resilience, largely due to the massive increase in solar and wind over the last decade.”

The savings generated by renewable sources

Investments in renewable energy that began in the early 2000s, although insufficient, allowed the world economy to withstand the fossil fuel crisis that exploded with the conflict in Ukraine. Last year, about 86% of new capacity from renewables cost less than electricity generated by burning coal.

Not only. In 2010, the global weighted average cost of onshore wind energy (installed in flat areas away from the sea) was 95% higher than the lowest cost of fossil fuels; in 2022, however, the global weighted average cost of onshore wind energy was 52% lower than the cheapest fossil fuel-based solutions.

This improvement has even been surpassed by that of photovoltaics which, compared to the cheapest solution based on fossil fuels, in 2010 it cost 710% more and in 2022 it cost 29% less.

[Risparmio economico sulla fornitura di energia elettrica nel 2022. Fonte: Irena]

The report highlights that in addition to this direct cost saving, there will be substantial economic benefits linked to the reduction of CO2 emissions and pollutants at a local level.

The double benefit, economic and environmental, generated by renewable energy must drive the green transition especially in territories such as Northern Italy, the most polluted area in Europe according to the research conducted by Openpolis together with 6 other editorial offices of the European data journalism network.

How much does green energy cost?

Despite last year’s energy crisis, in 2022 the weighted average cost of electricity on an industrial scale fell for renewable energy, albeit by different percentages:

– Minus 3% for solar photovoltaic;

– Minus 5% for onshore wind;

– Minus 13% for bioenergy;

– Minus 22% for geothermal

In contrast, the costs of offshore wind (plants installed offshore) and hydroelectric have increased by 2% and 18% respectively. These increases are attributable to China’s reduced share of offshore wind development in 2022 and the increase in costs for large hydroelectric projects, also because the climate crisis decreases the availability of water resources.

Much of public opinion attributes the great results achieved by renewable energy in the last two decades to the increase in investments. But this is not the case, on the contrary: much of the competitiveness of the sector is due to scientific-technological progress which has made green plants much more efficient even without financial support and despite the increase in production costs.

In the period 2010-2022, photovoltaic solar energy recorded an 89% reduction in costs, almost a third cheaper than the cheapest fossil fuel globally, and the average cost of electricity from onshore wind energy fell by 69%, just under half of the cheapest fossil fuel-powered option in the same year. This cost reduction has been driven by falling prices of wind turbines and improvements in the technology used for the turbines. For offshore wind energy, the average cost of electricity fell by 59% over the same period.

Investments in renewable energy are insufficient

To keep global warming within 1.5°, however, technological progress is not enough, more decisive investments are needed.

“The world must add on average 1,000 GW of power from renewable sources every year until 2030 if we hope to keep the 1.5°C target achievable. The time for a gradual evolution of the energy system, as happened with fossil fuels, is over. In preparation for COP28 in Dubai this year, today’s report reiterates that with renewable energy, countries have the best solution available to increase ambition and take actions in a cost-effective way”, commented the Director General of Irena, Francesco La Camera.

When it comes to renewable energy, the main motivation of detractors is the costs, considered high and often unpredictable. Yet, even in the worst case scenario, renewables have made it possible to save. This is demonstrated by the fact that, although between 2010 and 2022 new hydroelectric energy projects saw a 47% increase in the weighted average cost of electricity produced, this cost it was still lower than the cheapest fossil fuel-based solution in 2022. A comparison that should convince even the most sceptical.