Greater participation in the energy matrix would help to avoid 21 billion tons of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by 2050

The share of renewable sources in the Brazilian energy matrix needs to grow by 52% for the country to reach the goal of zeroing GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions by 2050. This is what a CDP Latin America report shows, based on studies by the Cenergia Laboratory of Coppe-UFRJ (Alberto Luiz Coimbra Institute for Graduate Studies and Research in Engineering at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro).

The projection refers to an expansion of renewable sources in domestic supply from the current 48% to 73%. Here’s the intact of the report.

According to the study, natural gas consumption increases in the NetZero (zero emissions) scenario in 2050, compared to the reference scenario in 2020, because it has a greater penetration of intermittent sources, such as solar and wind. Thus, it is necessary to use open-cycle natural gas thermoelectric plants – that is, with flexible operations, only upon demand from the electricity sector – to compensate for the intermittence in generation. Consumption would go from around 5 million cubic meters per day to just over 6 million.

According to the document, this measure, among others, would help the country to prevent 21 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from being released into the atmosphere. The study also indicates that, on the agribusiness side, it is necessary for the country to increase the participation of integrated and agroforestry systems – in which there are areas of native forest – from the 7 million hectares foreseen in the reference scenario, to about 18.3 million hectares.

Regarding transport, the study states that the sector must reduce its emissions by 36% by 2050 to achieve zero GHG emissions. For this, it points out as two main strategies to be adopted: the progressive electrification of light vehicles; and the substitution of fossil fuels for biofuels, mainly in heavy vehicles, such as buses and trucks.