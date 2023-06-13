The percentage of renewable energy generation throughout the planet is not slowing down and already reaches 30% of the total, but “they must accelerate”, say experts from the REN21 renewable energy lobby in the 2023 Global Renewable Energy Report “There is little diversification,” they warn.

To date, wind and solar sources are the focus of all public and private attention. “At the moment there is a lack of attention to all the existing energy vectors,” they denounce. Currently, the energy supply is led by thermal in 49%, followed by fossil fuels (29%) and, finally, electricity (22%). “The percentage of renewables in the first two is discouraging,” the report reveals. “Efforts have been focused on the electrical potential and that is not enough to achieve a complete energy transition,” they add.

The lack of investment and bureaucratic obstacles are two of the great barriers faced by renewable technology in the energy sector. “Financial flows are still not moving fast enough away from fossil fuels,” notes REN21’s 2023 Global Renewable Energy Report.

In 2022, world investment in energy exceeded 600,000 million euros, where a quarter of the final amount was allocated to fossil fuels and nuclear energy, according to data provided in this research. “This means that we continue to accumulate more emissions in the atmosphere,” the text warns.

For its part, the granting of permits for new parks and in the construction of networks “has to be accelerated.” REN21 affirms that there are renewable projects with a terawatt capacity that are waiting to be built or connected to the grid due to bureaucratic problems or lack of investment.

Geographically, China led the world in renewable energy investments in 2022, with 55% of the global total, followed by Europe with 11% and the United States with 10%. Africa and the Middle East received the lowest percentage of renewable energy investments by region, just 1.6%. Most of the global renewable energy installation happened in China as well, with 44% of all solar capacity additions and 38% of all wind capacity additions, showing the high geographic concentration of renewable energy production. .

“Within Africa, a continent with abundant renewable energy potential, a silent storm is brewing, the protracted energy crisis. This is an undignified situation that the world sadly chooses to ignore. It is our moral imperative to accelerate the implementation of a sufficient amount of renewable energy and ensure that this transition includes the most vulnerable, improving their quality of life and fostering sustainable development that goes beyond economic gain”, says Joel Nana, spokesperson of the organization Sustainable Energy Africa.