As far as the eye can see, offshore wind farms stretch out in East Anglia, off the east coast of England. It’s a sight that promises a promising future for renewable energy, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes to boost economic growth by investing in clean energy and take a bigger role in renewable energy.

The vision is pleasing to clean energy operators and environmentalists, who were angered by what they saw as a loss of momentum on climate goals under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Chris Stark, the former chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change, a government body that monitors Britain’s plans, says that spurring investment in clean energy and achieving a boom in its production by 2030 or even getting close to that would be a huge step forward in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The New York Times notes that there is a tough line on traditional energy producers.

He said he would tighten existing tax pressures on oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea and stop issuing exploration licences in the area, which despite its decline remains a major source of energy and jobs. Labour is bullish on renewable energy, arguing that it will not only help avert climate change but also create an estimated 650,000 jobs. The party says more renewable energy turbines spinning offshore would make Britain immune to international events, such as the sharp rise in electricity and gas prices that followed the Ukraine crisis in 2022. “Families and businesses will have lower bills for good,” the party said in an election manifesto.

However, analysts warn that Labour’s proposals are unlikely to come cheap, and come with other risks. On the one hand, Labour proposes a massive effort to roll out green energy infrastructure in an economy that is more focused on sectors such as finance.

