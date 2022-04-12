Home page World

Of: Tanya Koch

Conventional solar systems do not produce any energy at night. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

In the future, solar energy could no longer be dependent on sunlight. On the contrary: newly developed panels only work at night.

Stanford – Switching to renewable energies is essential for Germany. Not just to stand out against the background of the Ukraine conflict* less dependent on Russia* but also because of the climate crisis. An example of how green electricity can be generated is solar energy. But how effective this measure is depends on the hours of sunshine.

However, a team of researchers at Stanford University in the US has now managed to ensure that solar cells do not generate electricity when the sun is shining, but only when it has already set. They announced their invention in Applied Physics Letter Magazine. As the researchers explain, instead of sunshine, darkness is needed to produce electricity. “During the day, the light from the sun shines onto the solar cell, but at night the opposite happens,” quotes Interestingengineering.com Sid Assawaworrarit, one of the researchers.

Renewable energy through nocturnal solar panels: The light shines in the opposite direction

“In fact, light emanates from the solar panel and we use that to generate electricity at night. The light particles, so-called photons, go out into the night sky and cool down the solar cell,” explains the scientist. The photons carry heat with them as they leave the solar cells for space. With the addition of the conventional solar modules developed by the researchers, small amounts of electricity can be generated through this energy flow.

This energy flow is made possible by the temperature difference between the solar cell and the surrounding atmosphere. The flow of energy is particularly strong on very clear nights. This is because the light particles can radiate unhindered from the solar cells into space. Clouds, on the other hand, would reflect the photons back to earth.

Renewable Energy: The nocturnal solar panels generate less electricity than traditional panels

But how much electricity can be generated in this way? Could the night solar cells make a significant contribution to to switch to renewable energies and make Germany more dependent on Russia* close?

While a conventional solar panel can generate around 200 watts per square meter, the technology developed by the Stanford researchers is fifty milliwatts per square meter on a clear night. "The theoretical limit is probably around one to two watts per square meter," explains Assaworrarit. "That's not much, but there are many applications where this type of night energy would be useful. Going down to one watt per square meter would be very attractive in terms of cost," interestingengineering.com quotes the researcher as saying. (tk)