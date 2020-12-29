According to the analyzes of the Ember think tank, renewable energies generated 40% of electricity in Europe in the first half of 2020, more than fossil fuels. This is a great first for the continent. “We took a leap into the future. But what is also interesting to observe is that nothing happened technically, no one was disturbed by this change”, enthuses Marc Jedliczka, vice-president of Cler, the network for energy transition.

Wind and solar generated 21% of European electricity, an unprecedented level. But France, for its part, remains timid: only 11% of our electricity has been produced using renewable energies. This figure is mainly due to the important place of nuclear in our energy mix (78%). However, to keep the government’s commitments, it would be necessary to reach at least 30% by 2030, and even 100% by 2050. This mission is not impossible, especially since the cost of producing these energies have been steadily decreasing since 2008. Each year, many projects are launched.

