The United States embassy in Colombia published on its X account (formerly Twitter), a video tutorial for those who are planning to renew the B1/B2 tourist visa.

Is about the visitor visa, known as a tourist visa, a type of nonimmigrant visa for people who wish to temporarily enter the United States. The categories are B1, for business matters and attending conferences, and B2, for tourism, visiting relatives and obtaining medical treatments.

As US authorities point out, The tourist or visitor visa must be renewed at a United States embassy or consulate abroad. Only diplomatic visa holders and their dependents can renew their visas within that country.

For this reason, the United States Embassy in Colombia published a tutorial with the four simple steps to renew this type of visa.

Step 1. Complete the nonimmigrant visa application online (form DS-160). To do it, you must enter this website. And then print the confirmation page.

Step 2. Create an account on the official visa appointment system on this web page. And make the payment for the visa. Remember that currently payment for the B1/B2 visa can be made in cash or by credit card. During that stage of the process, you must answer a series of questions to determine if you qualify for visa renewal without the need for an interview in the Consular section.

The embassy’s recommendation is to make sure you answer these questions honestly, as any inconsistencies can lead to additional processes and delays in obtaining the visa.

Step 3. Schedule an appointment to file your application at the Applicant Service Center (CAS). It is important that you do not forget to bring your current passport, any previous passport containing a B1/B2 visa that is still valid, the confirmation page of the DS-160 form and a recent photo.

Please note that the waiting time for a CAS appointment for visa renewals is usually less than two months.

Step 4. Claim your passport once you receive the email notification confirming that your passport is ready. It can be claimed at the delivery location you selected when creating the account.

US Embassy announced that visa interview will not be necessary

