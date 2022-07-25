The UAE digital government reported that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports provides a round-the-clock passport renewal service at the airport, adding that in 2019, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced the opening of an office at Sharjah International Airport to provide Passport renewal services for citizens.

She indicated that UAE citizens can apply for the issuance or renewal of passports, or to replace lost or damaged passports through several channels, including: the General Directorates of Residency and Foreigners Affairs / Nationality Department, the electronic portal for citizenship and residency (eChannels), the passport issuance service for citizens through Internet – Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, in addition to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports.

She pointed out that if a citizen is outside the country and his passport has expired, or for some reason his passport has been lost or damaged, he can contact the country’s representative missions represented in its embassies and consulates abroad to obtain a new passport.

She pointed out that parents of UAE citizens can obtain passports for their newborns through the “Mabrouk Ma Yak” service package, which allows the issuance of all identification documents for the newborn’s identity, such as the birth certificate, passport, and Emirates ID at the same time.

The passport is valid for a period not exceeding five years from the date of its issuance, or until all its pages expire, whichever comes first. Therefore, the passport is not valid for extension after its expiration date, but the holder must apply for a new passport.

As for the documents required to apply for an Emirati passport, they are the family book and/or a copy of it, the original ID and/or a copy of it, a recent personal photo, and in the event of renewal, the applicant is also requested to hand in the expired or about to expire passport .



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

