The UAE digital government reported that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports provides a round-the-clock passport renewal service at the airport, adding that in 2019, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced the opening of an office at Sharjah International Airport. To provide passport renewal services to citizens.

She indicated that citizens of the country can apply for the issuance or renewal of passports, or to replace lost or damaged passports through several channels, including: the General Directorates of Residency and Foreigners Affairs / Nationality Department, the electronic portal for citizenship and residence (eChannels), the passport issuance service for citizens through Internet – Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, in addition to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports.

She pointed out that if a citizen is outside the country, and his passport has expired, or for some reason his passport has been lost or damaged, he can contact the country’s representative missions represented in its embassies and consulates abroad, to issue a new passport.

She pointed out that the citizens of the country can obtain passports for their newborns, through the “Mabrouk Ma Yak” service package, which allows the issuance of all identification documents for the identity of the newborn, such as the birth certificate, passport, and identity card at the same time.

The passport is valid for a period not exceeding five years from the date of its issuance, or until all its pages expire, whichever comes first, and therefore the passport is not valid for extension after its expiry date, but the holder must apply for a new passport.



