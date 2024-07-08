Are you looking to renovate your home with quality furniture? Suburbia offers a wide variety of furniture to suit all tastes, designs and colours. From modern furniture to classic styles, Suburbia has everything you need to transform your home into a welcoming and elegant space, with flexible payment options and some items up to half price when having offers.
Renew your home thanks to the department store, 50% off a classic-style sofa with Beehive Airflex Foam technology. Take advantage of this unmissable offer on the Makora Banks armchair with Beehive Airflex Foam technology and a renewed classic style fabric.
This sofa, which had an initial price of $23,990, is now listed at $11,990. Plus, you can pay for it in up to 6 months without interest and with free shipping nationwide. This piece of furniture comes in a variety of colors, such as light gray, purple, green, blue, pink, and more, to suit every taste.
Features of the Makora Banks Sofa
◉ Mid-century luxury ergonomics: Its high backrest and comfortable armrests offer exceptional support for your moments of rest.
◉ Beehive Airflex Foam technology: Designed with hexagonal elastic gel modules that form air capsules, providing the best support and comfort.
◉ Easy assembly: Receive your Makora sofa at your doorstep and assemble it in less than 5 minutes without the need for tools, thanks to the smart guide included in each box.
◉ High Quality Materials: Made with soft, high quality velvet fabric, cool and easy to clean. Pine wood frame, spring unit and Beehive Airflex Foam.
◉ Soft cushions: Delcron fillings for greater comfort.
Makora Banks Sofa Specifications
◉ Brand: MAKORA
◉ Product: Sofa
◉ Family or collection: Banks with Beehive Airflex Foam technology
◉ Number of places: 3
◉ Dimensions:
◉ Length: 180 cm
◉ Width: 75 cm
◉ Height: 85 cm
◉ Weight: 35 kg
Details:
◉ Area of use: Living room
◉ Comfort type: Firm
◉ Arms: With arms
◉ Leg finish: Varnished
◉ Finished: Closed quilting
◉ Style: Renewed classic
◉ Leg shape: Conical
◉ Arm Type: Square
◉ Customer assembly required: Yes
◉ Backrest type: Movable
Composition:
◉ Material: Fabric
◉ Frame material: Pine wood
