The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security has made available the service of requesting an extension of an entry permit for the state electronically, through its website and smart application, pointing out that the extension period depends on the type of entry permit issued, in terms of the duration and the number of times the extension request is submitted.

She stated that the entry permit is issued electronically 48 hours after receiving and accepting the service request that meets the conditions, and the service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

She explained that extending the entry permit electronically requires the implementation of three steps, starting with registration and creating an account in the smart services system, then submitting the application and paying the fees, and finally extending the entry permit, noting that a passport must be provided for the sponsored person whose validity period is not less than six months, and the dealers must Follow the instructions and requirements sent to them during the course of the transaction in order to avoid canceling the activation of the application, and the extension is carried out by the entity that submitted the application.

She pointed out that the extension period is 30 days twice for an entry permit (for tourism), and the application is made through tourism companies, as well as for the extension of an entry permit (visit), and the application, issuance and electronic services fees for each entry permit for tourism and visit are 610 dirhams.

The extension period is 30 days for entry permits for residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the application, issuance and electronic services fees amount to 710 dirhams, with a copy of the passport attached as part of the required documents.

The extension period is more than 30 days in three entry permits. The first is an entry permit for treatment, which is extended for a period of 90 days, and the fees amount to 510 dirhams. It is extended for 90 days, and the fee is 610 dirhams.

It is worth noting that, as of October 2018, the authority allowed visitors and tourists in the UAE to request the extension of visitor and tourism visas and entry permits of all kinds (long or short) for a period of 30 days, and for only two times, regardless of the main duration of the original visa, and without the need to leave the UAE. .

Violators who exceed the duration of the visa without renewing it according to the rules and times specified will incur a fine of 100 dirhams for each day of delay, imposed 10 days after the expiry of the entry permit or visa, and the date of extension is calculated from the expiry date of the previous entry permit.

Duration of stay for the entry visa

The new executive regulations for the entry of foreigners specified the duration of stay for the entry visa for a visit, as it indicated that the duration of the visitor’s stay is determined by the purpose of his coming to the country, according to what is determined by the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security in this regard, and in all cases the stay period must not exceed one year, with It is necessary to pay the prescribed fee and guarantee. It is also permissible, by a decision of the Chairman of the Authority or his authorized representative, to extend the entry visa for a visit for a similar period or periods, if the reason for the extension is proven to be serious and the due fees are paid.

The regulation indicated that the entry visa for a visit is valid for entering the country for a period of 60 days from the date of its issuance, and it can be renewed for similar periods after paying the prescribed fee.

• The extension period depends on the type of entry permit issued in terms of duration and the number of times an extension request is submitted.