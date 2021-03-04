As of March 1, the Consular Section of the United States Embassy in Argentina began to process the appointments scheduled for the renewal of visas and cases that do not require interviews at the Applicant Service Center (CAS).

The news was reported by the Embassy Press Office, which emphasized that it is about the Visas expired in the last 12 months, so those who meet the requirements to schedule an appointment for renewal must enter: https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-ar/niv.

As it will be recalled, in March 2020 the State Department had suspended the tourism and business visa service (B1 / B2) as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

Since then, the U.S. Embassy has maintained a service for emergency cases in our country, while towards the end of August it resumed the processing of student visas (F, M and J).

At the same time, in the cases of applicants who had paid the visa fee and were waiting for their appointments to be scheduled, the Embassy extended the term of validity of the payment of the fee until December 31, 2021.

Faced with the gradual restart of activities and a changing world map due to the pandemic, many Argentines wonder what are the requirements to travel to the United States, which is always one of the favorite destinations. Beyond the valid passport and visa, is a Covid-19 test necessary? Do you have to quarantine once you enter the country?

Test and affidavit

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English), as of January 26, 2021 it is requested as a requirement that each traveler must perform the Covid-19 screening test within 3 days prior to travel to the United States by plane and present a test with negative result before the airline before boarding.

Souvenir shop in New York, a city without tourists. Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Another option is to present the recovery documentation (A record of a recent positive viral test and a letter from your healthcare provider or public health official stating that you are authorized to travel).

In January, the order that passengers must confirm that the information presented is true through a sworn declaration.

In turn, the CDC recommend to travelers who are screened 3-5 days after travel and who complete a voluntary 7-day quarantine, even if the test result is negative. If the test result is positive, passengers must isolate themselves to protect other people from becoming infected.

For those who do not get screened afterwards, the CDC also recommends that they stay home and complete a voluntary 10-day quarantine after the trip. And avoid contact with people who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill by 14 days, with or without screening.

In the ranking of destinations most chosen by Argentines Miami, the parks of Orlando and New York always feature. For this reason, travel agencies, airlines and tourists are checking the provisions of each state.

As is known, Florida decided to reserve vaccine doses for locals and temporary or permanent residents for limit vaccination tourism.

For its part, New York established a 3-day quarantine for travelers arriving in the state. On day 4 of the stay, people must take another test for Covid-19 and, if both tests are negative, then they can be released from quarantine.