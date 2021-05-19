Without finishing the demanding season yet (there is one day left), the Royal Society is preparing for the future. The txuri-urdin club does not have time to lose, because the threats of the market are just around the corner. And they want to give as much continuity as possible to this successful project, which has already left two consecutive European rankings and a Copa del Rey champion title. But for this, success will surely happen more for trying to tie the majority of key players these last two seasons, than for trying flashy signings. Because that in the market for a club like Real does not usually have the price it is used to paying for its reinforcements.

So before entering, because nevertheless someone is going to have to arrive; they must first undertake the relevant renovations and discards. What is already beginning to arrive is the issue of contract extensions. The first has been a player who has unfortunately spent more than half the season recovering from a serious injury, and who is now with Xabi Alonso’s subsidiary playing the playoff for promotion to Second. It is the right back from San Sebastian Alex Sola, which renews until 2024 with a new termination clause of 50 million euros. Strategic renovation to ensure the continuity of the good level that has been offered in recent years in the position of the right back. But the renovations don’t end here. At least, there are two more in the portfolio, very important, which will not take long to become effective.

These are two very important players in recent years at Real Sociedad, key in achieving the Cup title more than 30 years later. They are the top scorer of that Cup edition won by the Donostiarras and of the MVP of the La Cartuja final against Athletic Club. Yes, the Royal Society have advanced the contract improvement operations of Alexander Isak and Mikel Merino. The realistic club has been working on both issues for some time, meeting with their representatives and legal representatives, polishing the details of their new contracts according to the requests and agreements that they reach with the players.

And eIn both cases, he has already outlined the contract that he is going to offer them to be signed by both players and their renewals are official. They are two different cases, but both want to close them before the next European Championship begins, although in the case of the Navarrese it may not be so pressing, because being injured, it does not seem that Luis Enrique is going to summon him with the national team. What the Real is about is to avoid future temptations this summer with two of its pillars of the current project, aware that they will have succulent offers and that they will be in the focus of many large European clubs.

In the case of Alexander Isak, the main danger is Borussia Dortmund. With a contract until 2024, the Swede seems well tied with a clause of 70 million euros, an amount high enough to dissuade some potential buyers in the current context of crisis in which football lives, affected like all sectors by the global coronavirus pandemic. But the German club can undertake its signing this summer for less than half, for just 30 million euros. Although there are several conditions that complicate this matter. Dortmund cannot buy it to resell it this summer, and although it is about the payment of a clause and the Real could not do anything if it decides to pay it in the LFP, it must always have the consent of the Swedish player, it would not make any sense to recognize it if Isak doesn’t want to go back. And the ‘Swedish Txipiron’ does not want to know anything about returning to Dortmund.

So, La Real has been working on an improvement to Isak’s contract for some time, even meeting with his representatives in San Sebastián to meet and satisfy your requests. In this way, it would avoid the danger of Dortmund, and it would also shield itself more and better against a hypothetical call from any large club in Europe. Isak is 21 years old and has a contract until 2024, and his intention is to continue growing in a club like Real, which he chose for his commitment and true promotion of young people, as he has seen. His idea is to make the leap to a great European in the future, but he considers that the time has not come to take that step and that is why he does not consider anything other than to continue in San Sebastián, at least one more season, according to what Diario AS has learned.

Otherwise, the meetings of the people who come to their legal affairs with the Royal would not be explained. The agreement is practically closed and the idea is for it to be made official in the coming weeks, before the start of the Eurocup, although Isak will no longer be in San Sebastián, because he leaves as soon as the match of the last day in Pamplona ends. The idea is that it renew for one or two more seasons, until 2025-26, and extend its clause a little, up to 80 or 90 million euros. They are also going to try to eliminate the danger of Borussia Dortmund by talking to the German club, given Isak’s intentions of not wanting to return.

Y with Mikel Merino everything is different. The Navarrese renewed a year ago until 2025 with a clause of 60 million, so his future seems tied, but his name does not stop being linked to the biggest clubs in European football. So La Real has also met with its environment to improve the conditions of its contract a bit with the idea of ​​further ensuring its continuity. The Navarrese is willing to continue, and what the club wants is for him to be more convinced. Also the idea is that you sign soon, before you go on vacation, to close this matter. It is not ruled out to also increase its termination clause. La Real seems willing at all costs to ensure that its stars do not abandon the ship of a project that still has a lot to offer.