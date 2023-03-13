Adjustable rate mortgages continue to rise. With the new rise in interest rates of 50 basis points announced by the European Central Bank (ECB), mortgage payments are becoming heavier and unfortunately this trend is destined to last a little longer. What to do then?

The good news is that there are several solutions to contain and remodulate the uncontrolled increases in variable mortgage rates, and one, probably little-known, which could, in certain cases, turn out to be a trump card.

What are the best known solutions

Let’s start with the first solution. With the 2023 Budget Law, the Italian government has provided for the renegotiation of the loan with a state guarantee which allows until 31 December 2023 to remodulate the conditions of the initial loan contract with the same bank that granted it, under better conditions. Among the conditions that can be “renegotiated” with the state guarantee is the interest rate, which allows for the transition from a variable rate to a fixed rate (solution currently considered the least risky).

However, certain requirements are necessary to request the renegotiation of the mortgage with state guarantee, including:

own a ISEE That must not exceed 35,000 euros ;

That ; a amount of the original loan less than 200 thousand euros ;

of the original loan ; there purpose of the loan which must be exclusively for the purchase or renovation of the property for residential use only;

which must be exclusively for the purchase or renovation of the property for residential use only; be up to date with payments of all loan installments.

A second option concerns the mortgage subrogation which is the possibility of moving one’s mortgage from one credit institution to another, while also renegotiating the interest rate at the same time.

Also in this case, there may be limits that are by no means negligible, including the interest rate which may not even be ameliorative. For example:

the new bank could propose some ancillary conditions such as opening a new current account, or costs relating to the policy, or installment collection costs not always better compared to the previous contract;

such as opening a new current account, or costs relating to the policy, or installment collection costs compared to the previous contract; or, some institutions may be little available towards the “serial substitutes” i.e. towards those who have already made a subrogation in the past;

i.e. towards those who have already made a subrogation in the past; or even deny the operation altogether to those who are late with payments of even one installment.

A third solution, the most “radical” is represented by the actual replacement of the loan, which involves the total extinction of the old loan and the signing of a new contract with another credit institution. This is the most onerous procedure, being in all respects a new mortgage procedure, which involves:

new notary fees (for the deed of disbursement of the loan and the registration of the mortgage);

new preliminary investigation and appraisal expenses;

new installment collection costs;

a new insurance premium

and, in certain cases, even a penalty for extinguishing the old loan.

An alternative and advantageous solution

There is, however, an alternative solution that could prove to be the trump card in terms of costs and benefits. This is the loan under the INPS or NoiPA Conventionwhich, in cases where the residual amount of the loan does not exceed a certain threshold, represents a valid alternative to the previous solutions.

Unlike a mortgage, in fact, the technical formula of the assignment of the fifth on which this loan is based:

does not include notary fees ;

; does not require guarantors or mortgages ;

; is always covered by insurance ;

; it allows to get up to €75,000 in 120 monthly installments that are always sustainable and calibrated to the salary or pension received;

in 120 monthly installments that are always sustainable and calibrated to the salary or pension received; may be required Also from whom did he get in the past payment delays.

And even retirees, with an advanced age, can in this way obtain liquidity more easily than with a mortgage. Many banks, in fact, have a limit whereby the applicant must not reach the age of 75 when the loan expires, while for the assignment of the fifth this limit extends, in some cases, even up to 86 years.

Finally, a loan under an INPS or NoiPA agreement is the result of direct agreements with the relevant institutions and for this reason it guarantees the best possible economic conditions at a fixed and protected rate.

