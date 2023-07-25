Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 07/25/2023 – 2:14 am Share

On Monday, the federal government launched the Renegocia! exactly one week after the launch of Desenrola, initiatives aimed at debt negotiation.

The main difference between the two actions is that, in the case of Renegocia!, over-indebtedness is prevented and there is no income restriction or debt limit. In addition, the mutirão covers debts with different sectors, and not just with banks.

In Desenrola, the negotiation is aimed at debts of up to R$5,000, with the condition that the consumer’s income does not exceed R$20,000.

The Renegotiate! It started on the 24th of July and runs until the 11th of August. It must be carried out in person at consumer protection bodies across the country. At Desenrolla, trading is conducted by financial institutions.

Any Brazilian can participate in Renegocia!, just look for consumer protection agencies, such as Procons, Public Ministry and Public Defender, or access the consumer.gov.br portal using your Gov.br silver or gold account. The next step is to select the creditor to formalize the application. When filling out the request, it is important to select the option “Debt renegotiation/installment” in the “Problem” field.

The first phase of Desenrola, in effect since last week, serves people in Level 2, with salaries of up to R$ 20,000 and debts contracted until December 31 of last year. At this stage, the banks clear the names of the people covered and offer discounts and special conditions.

In Desenrola, those who owe up to R$ 100 will no longer be negative, but the measure is not a debt forgiveness. The debt will continue to exist, but the banks undertake, through the program, not to use this debt to insert account holders in the negative register.