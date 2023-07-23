admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 07/23/2023 – 14:10 Share

Organized by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), Renegocia!, a task force for negotiating debts, starts this Monday, 24th, and runs until August 11th.

The program should cover, above all, the population that falls into the super-indebted categories, those whose debt exceeds their ability to pay. But any Brazilian can participate in Renegocia!.

It will be possible to renegotiate debts with financial institutions, telephone companies, water, electricity, among others. The program does not include debts with alimony, rural and real estate credit.

Who fits and wants to participate in Renegocia! you should look for the nearest consumer protection bodies, such as Procons, Public Prosecution and Public Defender’s Office. It is also possible to participate in the program through the consumer.gov.br portal.

According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, those who join the program can get a more favorable condition for paying the debt and possible discounts.

For negotiation, you need to take a personal document and the debt contract. It is also possible to present invoices and proof of payments.

In the city of São Paulo, the headquarters of Procon, in Barra Funda, set up an in-person service station at its headquarters to make the advance. You can book in advance on the agency’s website.

Difference to Unwind

Last week, the government launched Desenrola, a program also aimed at debt renegotiation.

In Desenrola, debts of up to R$ 5,000 can be negotiated and the consumer’s income cannot exceed R$ 20,000. Only bank debts are also allowed, and financial institutions will make contact with the consumer.

In Renegocia!, bank and non-bank debts are allowed, there is no restriction on the amount of the debt or personal income, and there will be monitoring by the defense bodies.