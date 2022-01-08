Renee Gracie, former driver who became popular in Australia for super performances on the OnlyFanse platform, is considering restarting her racing career in the United States and could soon make her NASCAR debut.

Gracie, who took part in the Bathurst 1000 on two occasions, decided to hang up her helmet at the end of 2017 and is now in Las Vegas trying to get back behind the wheel.

“I’ve been here for about five or six days looking for what I could call home,” he told Motorsport.com.

“I’m trying to figure out if it’s a place where I want to stay and I’m visiting all the states to figure out where I’d like to stay or, alternatively, stay for a period of three or six months and then go home. At the moment I am evaluating all the opportunities to understand which could be the best for me ”.

The 26-year-old then said she wanted to try to get a foothold in NASCAR, but said she was excited by the many categories in which she could race in the future.

“I’ve never seen a NASCAR car live and I hope to be able to do it this weekend at the NASCAR Experience staged at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is exciting to be in a completely new world and to see all the differences compared to my country ”.

“The categories in the United States are quite numerous when compared to those in Australia. I’ve done some research and I think there are numerous series in America that thrill audiences and it’s fantastic. “

Renee Gracie, who raced full time in Porsche Carrera Cup and Super2 Series in her native Australia, then hinted at what direction she intends to take in the future.

“I want to get involved in some way, it’s not just about racing anymore,” she said. “I have a passion for motorsport, it’s something I still love to do. My trip to the United States is aimed at finding something new that I can thrill, see what strikes me and also discover categories that I didn’t know existed”.

“My goal is to be involved in some way, but it has to be a project that makes me feel good. I just want to have fun, that’s the most important thing for me. “

Simona de Silvestro and Renee Gracie, Harvey Norman Supergirls Nissan Photo by: Edge Photographics

In her Bathurst appearances, Renee Gracie crewed with Simona de Silvestro. The Swiss driver has made headlines in the US, but the Australian has not yet asked her former teammate for advice.

“He would be a great person to talk to. She raced both in America and in Europe and I followed her with interest in all the categories where she ventured. In the past we have often talked about IndyCar and Formula E ”.