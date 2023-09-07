In May 1940, as Germany invaded France, Rene Thom, 16 years old, finished high school in Montbeliard, his hometown. Six years later – having finished her degree at the prestigious École Normale Supérieure, where she was rejected on her first attempt to enter – she was pursuing a PhD in mathematics at the University of Strasbourg. There he met several members of the Bourbaki group, then immersed in their task of rewriting modern mathematics. And also there he began his works in geometry that would lead him to win the Fields Medal a decade later.

His work made it possible to effectively classify the different types of geometric shapes that exist. We can explain classification in mathematics by analogy, as Thom himself would, with taxonomic classification in biology. Each geometric shape, like each animal, belongs to a species, and these are grouped into genera, which in turn are grouped into families. Higher up we have the order, the edge, the class and the kingdom. In biology, to carry out this classification, certain characters are identified –such as hair or scales– which are then used to distinguish animals from different groups. In mathematics, it is about doing something similar.

In the year 1854 Bernhard Riemann defined with some rigor the concept of species in the context of geometry, which today we call the “Riemannian variety”. Over the next 100 years, various mathematicians discovered certain geometric characters that allowed different species to be distinguished. For example, the Euler characteristic or the betti’s numbers.

Likewise, other geometric concepts were introduced gender analogues either to the family. However, in the same way that we are very far from knowing all the biological species or genera that exist on earth, it was not expected to know all the geometric species or genera; there were too many. Everything changed when, in the early 1950s, René Thom introduced a classification analogous to kingdom, much higher up the taxonomic hierarchy.

Thom established that two geometric shapes were in the same geometric realm if one could be transformed into the other using a certain type of process. For example, when a cell subdivides, its cell membrane starts out in the shape of a sphere, but after subdivision, it becomes in the shape of two spheres. The geometric process by which the first sphere becomes the other two is called cobordism and keeps objects in the same realm. The figure of the bull is also in the same realm as the figure of the sphere, although the geometric process to be used is different from the one mentioned.

Not content with that, Thom found and classified all possible geometric kingdoms. This feat, unprecedented in the history of geometry, gave rise to a revolution that continues today. Such was the impact that in the following three editions of the Fields Medal, a geometer whose work was based on Thom’s new classification always won: john milnor (in 1962), stephen smale (1966) and Sergei Novikov (1970).

Shortly after receiving the Fields Medal, Thom obtained a tenure position at the French Institut des Hautes Études Scientifiques, where he created a new mathematical foundation for biology or semiotics: the catastrophe theory. With it, he intended to address processes in which continuity is broken, as occurs during the development of an embryo.

In his autobiography, Thom links his radical change in research topic to his meeting with the mathematician Alexandre Grothendieck: “His technical superiority was overwhelming. His seminar attracted all the mathematicians in Paris, while I had nothing new to offer. That made me leave the world of pure mathematics and approach more general notions, such as the theory of morphogenesis, a subject that interested me more and led me to a very general form of philosophical biology.

His philosophical point of view, follower of Heraclitus and Aristotle, considered that the obsession with accuracy was an obstacle to understanding. “If I have to choose between rigor and understanding, I definitely choose the latter,” he said. He preferred qualitative explanations to quantitative ones and was very critical of modern mathematics –promoted, especially, by his former colleagues from Bourbaki–, which, from his point of view, only recognized algebra as a source of rigor –while Thom preferred the geometry-.

Paradoxically, Thom’s greatest contribution—his classification of geometric shapes—helped reduce geometry to algebra, as French mathematician and Bourbaki co-founder Jean Dieudonné wryly observes in an open letter to Thom in 1972: “It’s ironic that Thom, who clearly has an aversion to algebra, will be remembered for his original way of using it in his theory of cobordism.”

Federico Cantero Moran He is a professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid and a member of the ICMAT.

Edition and coordination: Ágata A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

