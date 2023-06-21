Atlético Nacional and Millonarios play the grand final of the BetPlay League starting this Wednesday. The two most winning teams in Colombian soccer face each other in one of the most important finals in recent times. Not in vain is it considered the final of national football.

“It will be a beautiful show between two giants of the continent and I hope they are in peace and that the sporting process is the most important thing, that players and fans generate a show that transcends South America and the world”stated Paulo AutoriNacional coach, before the first leg.

“We are committed to a title and we are going to fight for it. This is a healthy, hard-working, humble group that wants great things. God wants us to achieve it. We are making merits to achieve a title,” said Alberto Gamero, DT of Millonarios.

And within hours of the ball rollingthe former goalkeeper René Higuita, legend of Nacional and former player of Millos, set the final on fire with a video of his that became a trend.

The ‘Loco’, in short, is at the center of the controversy.

The commented video of Higuita before the National-Millos final

Higuita lifted the Copa Libertadores trophy in 1989 with Atlético Nacional. Photo: Archive EL TIEMPO, @higuitarene1

In a video released by Pamela Higuita, René’s daughter, the former goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team is seen holding and caressing a chicken.



The recording, which has sparked a wave of comments, It is classified as a direct message to the fans of Millonarios by the nickname of ‘gallinas’ that is given to albiazules fans.

“We are going to make Sancocho de Gallina”Nacional fans comment.

“An unnecessary mockery”say those of Millionaires.

