Netflix will release a documentary about the Colombian former goalkeeper on November 2 Rene Higuitawhich compiles stories “about the life and career of the man classified internationally as the goalkeeper who changed the history of football” in his country.

The Scorpion

“Making this documentary was an experience full of mixed feelings, I relived situations full of joy and deep sadness, but in the end I was very happy with the result,” said Higuita, quoted in a statement from Netflix Sent this Thursday.

He added: “I decided to do it because I felt it was a nice opportunity for all people to know the truth of my story and to stop speculating about situations that have never been told. For the first time they are going to encounter my truth, the true “René Higuita, not the footballer but the human being.”

The documentary is called “Higuita: The Path of the Scorpion” and was produced, written and directed by the American-Uruguayan Luis Ara, who interviewed, among others, the former soccer player Carlos ‘el Pibe’ Valderrama, and Hernán Darío Gómez and Francisco Maturana, who directed Higuita.



The film “will also allow us to remember those events that changed the life of the acclaimed footballer, some of the enigmas of his personality and his problems with justice that will be told by himself and by those who lived it with him,” the promoters added.

René Higuita 🇨🇴🧤 will have a documentary 🎬 about his life. Scorpio, great goals, virtues and also mistakes. Only. It will premiere next November 2 on Netflix.pic.twitter.com/KMHI9ZPxYK — VarskySports (@VarskySports) October 5, 2023

Higuita is recognized for his iconic play ‘the Scorpion’ who made it in 1995 during a friendly match at London’s Wembley Stadium between Colombia and the England team.

The save went down in history after a shot by English player Jamie Redknapp from the right side of the field that the former goalkeeper of teams like Millonarios, Atlético Nacional and Real Valladolid rejected by throwing his body forward and finishing the ball with his heels. After the play, different goalkeepers tried to imitate the Colombian’s save.

SPORTS AND EFE

