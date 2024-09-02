Millionaires revived after beating 3-0 Patriots at the Bello Horizonte ‘King Pele’ stadium in Villavicencio, match in which Radamel Falcao Garcia He scored his first goal wearing the Bogotá team’s shirt.

“The ‘Tiger’ had never had the opportunity to play in the Colombian first division and in this second semester he came to fulfill that personal dream, although his goal took longer than expected, since it took seven games to break the opposing net,” said www.futbolred.com

He added: “Falcao managed to leave Villavicencio motivated by the promise that he would dedicate his first goal to Javier Acosta, a fan of the team who died after undergoing euthanasia due to an incurable disease.”

The Colombian striker’s goal excited many fans, even those who are supporters of other teams.

One of them was the former goalkeeper of Rene Higuita Nationalwho expressed his joy on social media for the goal scored by the striker from Santa Marta.

Excited

Futbolred reported that Higuita made it clear that he had never celebrated a goal for Millonarios, but thanks to Falcao everything was possible and he ended up telling the ‘Tigre’ “I love you” for his good actions that are so moving.

“Falcao’s goal. My God, what a tribute to such a great fan and the message goes out completely to that wonderful fan who has left us. What a joy, I had never celebrated a goal for Millonarios in such a long time. Falcao, I love you.” was Higuita’s message.