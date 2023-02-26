Through a video, the television house introduced the renowned journalist, who will be in the morning edition of the news program.

René Gastelumendi will lead the morning block of “ATV news”. Through a spot, the return to the screens of the former reporter of “Cuarto poder” and former host of “América noticias” was confirmed. In this new facet, the journalist will be one of the main images of the daytime news on channel 9.

Since June 2021, the communicator was not part of any journalistic program on the small screen. At that time, Gastelumendi, through his social networks, announced that he was no longer going to continue on América TV. In this new facet, together with Mary Calixtro, who also joins the ranks of this television house, and Julio Fernández will be in charge of transmitting news of national and international interest.