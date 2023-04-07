This past Wednesday, April 5, the ATV morning newscast presented the case of a couple who came from Pucallpa to Lima to have their first baby. However, during the delivery process, the mother was left with a gauze pad inside her body, which is why she reported alleged negligence on the part of the doctors at the Edgardo Rebagliati hospital. But that’s not all, since the newborn has been hospitalized in the ICU of said hospital since he was born.

Knowing all the hardships these young parents have gone through, René Gastelumendi and Mari Calixtro broke down on camera. It took several seconds in which the journalists lost their composure, but, finally, they managed to give good news to those affected: they assured that hospital managers had contacted them to inform them that they were giving their baby special treatment. Video: ATV.

#René #Gastelumendi #breaks #learning #alleged #negligence #newborn #baby