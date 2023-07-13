René Franco would be the one achieved that Juan Osorioproducer of Televisa, apologize for your comments about the actress Barbara Torreswho participates in the reality show “The House of the Famous Mexico“(LCDLFM). In audio that has gone viral after Osorio retracted his comments, the Mexican entertainment journalist expressed his annoyance and accused Osorio of nepotism.

Franco argues that John Osorio acts incorrectly by publicly declaring that he will not hire Bárbara Torres in any of his productions because she nominated Emilio Osorio for expulsion, son of Juan Osorio and Niurka Marcos, in the aforementioned television program. The journalist then considered that this position is shameful and that Osorio should apologize to Bárbara Torres, since she was only doing her job on the reality show.

René Franco points out that both Juan Osorio and Niurka Marcos operated from outside “The House of the Famous Mexico” to generate a negative reaction of the public towards Bárbara Torres for having nominated Emilio Osorio. According to Franco, if Osorio threatened to block Torres’ careerI would be practicing nepotism and you should apply the same criteria to your son if he tried to participate in a project on Televisa.

Why René Franco demanded an apology from Osorio to Bárbara Torres

In his statements, the journalist suggests that Osorio should apologize to Bárbara Torres and, at the end of her participation in the reality show, offer her a role in one of his soap operas. Franco believes that this would be the correct way to resolve the situation and avoid any type of favoritism towards his son.

“It’s shameful what you do Juan. It’s good that you spoke to me the other day to laugh and everything, but what Juan Osorio did to say that you are not going to hire a person who is in ‘the house of celebrities‘ (LCDLFM) when all you’re doing is your job, exposing yourself and showing off in a way, that’s the show. Because he nominated your son… your son is already webxx. Forgive me Juan Osorio, but these are stupid antics that do not add anything”, is part of the statements of the entertainment journalist René Franco addressed to Juan Osorio.

It should be noted that Juan Osorio recently retracted suddenly and without providing many details. However, social media users speculate that the The reason behind Juan Osorio’s apology could be related to the arguments raised by Franco in the viral audio.

It is important to note that René Franco’s statements have generated debate and have highlighted the discussion around nepotism in the entertainment industry. The journalist has expressed his point of view in defense of impartiality and equal opportunities for all actors and actresses, regardless of their family relationships. However, users also think that the producer would have the right to hire whoever he wants in the productions that he leads.

“‘You have to apologize to Bárbara Torres’: René Franco. Nothing that you don’t hire her (Bárbara Torres), quite the opposite. The first thing you do when you leave is give her a role, because then your son would have to be treated with the same stick teacher. They are dirtying the show, they are not fixing it. I am ashamed that you declared it Juan. I thought it was a joke. Not because he is your son, your nepotism has nothing to do with the career of Bárbara Torres and you are not going to tell me that I am not right. Juan Osorio apologizes,” concludes René Franco in the video.

It is understood that Franco’s statement is prior to the Televisa producer retracting his statements about the actress from ‘The stuffed family‘ and ‘The house of the famous Mexico‘. There were theories that the television station would have caught the attention of the soap opera producer, however everything indicates that the statements and conversation with René could have been the reason behind the apologies that Juan offered to Bárbara.

