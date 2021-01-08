The true story of often, the teen band that achieved success in the 1980s, remains a mystery. After the premiere of the series Get on my motorcycle By Amazon Prime, a rain of criticism originated that assures that it lacks veracity.

Several former members of the group accused manager Edgardo Díaz of committing abuse, physical abuse and child exploitation. One of them is René Farrait, who announced that he is preparing a documentary where he will tell his testimony.

It is an autobiographical project, which rescues his long musical career, before and after his time at Menudo. The documentary is titled My Story: The Life of René Farrait. More details about the platform and release date have not yet been revealed.

For the former member of Menudo, Get on my motorcycle tells a false story of what he and his companions went through during those heyday.

And now in 2021, my story. Expect her soon. A true story, no filter. Hypocrisy and lies are over. We deserve it. All the children in the world deserve it. Anthony Galindo deserves it. Enough already! Welcome 2021! ”, Wrote the Puerto Rican.

In the publication, he placed an unpublished photograph featuring Xavier Serbiá, Jhonny Lozada, Charlie Massó and Ricky Meléndez, the first members of Menudo, founded in 1977.

The followers of René Farrait they were eager to see this new version of the story of the interpreters of “Clarity”. “With these members it was the best group and the best time of Menudo!”, “We have been waiting for your version for years”, “We will support you even more for the truth in this story. I look forward to it ”, were some of the comments from users.

