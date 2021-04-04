Born in the immensity of the Puna, when René Calpanchay was a child he crossed the salt flat on his bike to go to school. Many times I slept looking at the stars in a house without a roof. He woke up in the limitations that his community suffered and still suffers. But his life is a testimony that you should not let yourself be if luck plays a trick. Member and delegate of the Atacama community, says that “for 14 thousand years, we are happy managing what little we have”.

Life was not smooth either for Matteo Salvatto so determined to seek the positive. At 17, as an ORT student, he was world champion of robotics awarded by the Technion university of Israel. Shortly after and inspired by his mother, a teacher of the deaf in a public school in Lanús, he created the firm Asteroid, whose first product, Speak it, already assists 138,000 people with disabilities in the world, 100% free of charge.

Calpanchay and Salvatto represent new models in the century that has science and technology as a paradigm and were chosen by the Constituya group for a discussion via the web. The talk was titled “The exit is inside”, marking distance with those who think that the exit is Ezeiza. In the zamba, inside indicates that the dance is going to begin. And in Argentina you have to dance.

What can we invite the world

Silvia Torres Carbonell, co-founder of Constituya and herself, the driving force behind the entrepreneurial system, explained that Constituya is a “plural and federal citizen participation network based on respect and commitment to the values ​​of the Constitution for sustainable development and integration into the world ”.

.Calpanchay started: “We think what can we invite the world and thus we are offering our products, such as quinoa to Japan. We think with the heart ”. In what was a difficult process in his youth, he finished high school and became a commissioner in Jujuy. Salvatto, 22, studies Business Administration at Austral University while accumulating awards, even from Peking University. He slipped that he did not do anything extraordinary, only that when he saw the difficulties that his mother’s students had to communicate, he put together an application that included various translators “to communicate with their environment”.

Calpanchay is part of Original Peoples that takes visitors to have experiences with the communities of the Northwest. With training, he generated a network of entrepreneurs and achieved a sustainable business model in which local inhabitants are partners. Pueblos Originales transcended the Puna, not only exports. Too advises on the ancestral knowledge of indigenous peoples to companies, institutions and governments. When Salvatto is asked what his dream is, he confesses “that my generation ends the rift. I want to convince as many young people as possible that Argentina and Latin America have a possible future ”.

Sustainable development

Together with Calpanchay, Salvatto is a member of Constituya that is made up of businessmen from the technological and traditional, social leaders and economists and they have already presented a proposal to save 100,000 SMEs and one million jobs. Members are Agustin Otero Monsegur (San Miguel citrus), Nicolás Sánchez (fruit growing in Patagonia), Ricardo Neme (technology), Lisandro Bril, investor in high tech firms, Miguel Milano (SMEs from Rosario), Marcelo Scaglione (negotiator before the OECD ), Ricardo Smith Estrada (Producer), Josefina Canale from the winery family, Carlos March from Poder Ciudadano and Silvia Flores from La Juanita, to name a few.

“Argentina has to be a country of entry,” insisted Salvatto. “We are complementary, Come to the Puna, bring me the Silicon Valley”Calpanchay invited him and Salvatto accepted delighted.