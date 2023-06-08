Governor Rubén Rocha Moya left everyone happy in the acts he presided over in ahome at the inauguration of the works promoted by his government in coordination with the government of mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros. He was relaxed, in a good mood, joker, in the different scenarios in which he was. And giving sincere response to the demands of the attendees. For example, at the inauguration ceremony for the highway from Bagojo to Vallejo, he immediately gave instructions to resolve each of the proposals that were made to him, such as that of the Villa de Ahome Red Cross, that of the Olas ejido school High, among others. The same thing happened in the case of the highway to the Plan de Guadalupe and in the act of supervising the construction of the pluvial drainage of Cerro de la Memoria.

Rocha Moya He did not miss the opportunity on this tour of Ahome to make reference to the fact that he is about to open the Comprehensive Hospital of Valle del Carrizo with specialized care. The issue is already in the hiring of personnel who, he said, will be from that same union. In other words, if there are nurses, doctors and others who take care of that region, they will be hired for the labor base of that hospital that Rocha Moya assured that they “raised” it. In reference that he was in bad condition. But with what the governor expressed, the Carricenses already see more color about the hospital that they need so much. With this, the governor records that his government is doing works in the municipality.

as usual occur, the local deputy of Morena Feliciano Castro He wanted to make it funny with the warning he gave to former governor Mario López Valdez that it would be a mistake to play against the 4T. Many understood that instead of playing with the Institutional Revolutionary Party and in an incipient opposition alliance, Malova should be on Morena’s side. Many outside and within Morena did not find that position. That is the least of it for Feliciano Castro, but the detail that one of them was Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. And it is that by what was expressed by Rocha Moya, when he was approached by reporters on his tour of Los Mochis, he disavowed him from having that position. Feliciano Castro is not the one to invite Malova on behalf of Morena, said Rocha Moya.

the one who comes with everything to Sinaloa is Rene Bejarano, leader of the National Movement for Hope, related to Morena. It will be Friday and Saturday. He arrives on Friday morning at Los Mochis International Airport and from there he goes to meet the mayor. Gerardo Vargas Landeros. After the meeting with Vargas Landeros, Bejarano will give a press conference at 10:30 a.m. in the city’s central hall and then will hold a meeting with Ahome leaders. That day’s agenda includes a meeting with teachers and students from the Autonomous Indigenous University of Mexico (UAIM) in the enramada in Mochicahui, El Fuerte. After this he will hold a meeting with leaders of the indigenous groups. This will be in front of the Mochicahui square. And on Saturday it will be in Pericos, Navolato and Culiacán. Bejarano is on his own for 2024.