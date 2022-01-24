René and Willy van de Kerkhof have nothing good to say about referee Danny Makkelie. According to both PSV club icons, the arbitrator should never have approved Ajax’s 1-2 on Sunday.











Noussair Mazraoui gave Ajax the win, after it seemed as if Daley Blind had let the ball go over the sideline. The video referee and linesman saw insufficient evidence for this and therefore Makkelie approved the decisive hit.

,,I think the ball was over the line”, René started his account on Monday morning in the radio program ‘Wakker!’ on Omroep Brabant. ,,When you see the moment on TV and you see the images of the video referee, you think: that ball is out. But you’re dealing with the bulge of the ball and such. However, I thought it was cowardly of Makkelie that he did not take the responsibility to look at the images himself and say whether he thought the ball was over the line or not. I thought that was a downside, of a weakly leading Makkelie.” See also Complete strangers donate 30,000 euros for defrauded Ad after house burnt down: 'Trust in people is back'

Makkelie claimed after the duel that he did not have to watch the moment in question. “That makes no sense,” said the leader. “I don’t see anything but the video referee.”

Willy van de Kerkhof agrees with his twin brother. He said the ball was clearly over the line. ,,One hundred percent. There was no discussion about this for me. Makkelie could have looked at the images herself. Of course it’s hard to judge, but if you see the images… Sunday I received hundreds of apps with pictures of the whole thing. Based on that, you must nevertheless conclude that the ball was completely over the line. Then there should have been a throw-in.”