WITH VIDEORené Stam (54) lies relaxed in a chair with tattoo artist Michel Moree, while Sinterklaas disembarks a few hundred meters away for his national arrival in Gorinchem. Something Stam will never forget: he carries an image of Santa Claus tattooed on his body for the rest of his life. “On my thigh, there was still a spot there.”
Anja Broeken
Latest update:
18-11-23, 21:37
