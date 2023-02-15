“I have known Francesco Rocca since he was a lawyer and general manager of the Sant’Andrea Polyclinic in Rome. He was an excellent director and it is thanks to him and to the then president of the Region, Francesco Storace, that the polyclinic was opened. He created a little jewel also thanks to very special conditions that have been created with young and motivated doctors and teachers of Sapienza. From a cathedral in the desert, the S. Andrea has become a university hospital“. Speaking to Adnkronos Salute is Erino Angelo Rendina, dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Psychology of the Sapienza University of Rome, and director of the UOC Thoracic Surgery at Sant’Andrea where he performed the first complete reconstruction surgery of the cardiac atrium for lung cancer.

“Rocca knows in depth how the reality of a polyclinic works and I’m sure that at the helm of the Lazio Region he will be able to do well – Rendina declares – He is a technician and not a doctor and is an advantage in some respects, he is a man above of the parties with a strong human charge, which is not lost in chatter. He has always proved to be a supporter of the public system and of university education”.