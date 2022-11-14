Groupe Renault takes another step in its digitization process with the creation of its first Industrial metaverse. The massive collection of data, the Digital Twins of the processes, the connection of the Supply Chain ecosystem and a series of advanced technologies are the four pillars on which the Losanga project, launched with multiple objectives very specific: saving 320 million euros, reducing vehicle delivery times by 60%, reducing the carbon footprint of vehicle production by 50% and contributing to a 60% reduction in guarantee costs envisaged by the Group by 2025 .

“Everyday, one billion data is acquired by the industrial sites of the Renault Group – declared Jose Vicente de los Mozos, Industrial Director of the Renault Group – The Metaverse offers real-time supervision that allows you to increase the agility and adaptability of industrial operations, but also the quality of production and the supply chain. The Renault Group thus becomes a forerunner in the sector ”. To concretely illustrate the industrial Metaverse, Losanga presented during the Tech Industry Days 32 use casesincluding the Industrial Data Platform 0, the Extended Supply Chain Control Tower and the decarbonisation of industry as a lever of energy independence.

“There technological maturity of the Renault Group allows the company to take another important step forward in the process of digitization and transformation: the control of data, the choices of advanced technologies and the skills of our teams are all levers to accelerate the process of becoming a Tech Company “, explained Frédéric Vincent, CIO of the Renault Group. To his words were added those of Patrice Haettel, Director of Strategy and Industrial Engineering of Losanga, who reiterated: “This industrial Metaverse is unique and allows you to activate hitherto invisible levers of effectiveness and performance, at the service of man and the environment. There data management at Group level, it allows us, for example, to follow in detail the energy consumption of all our industrial sites or not, and above all to optimize them in real time, when a plant is stopped “.