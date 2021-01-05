The past year has been extremely difficult for the country’s auto sector. Now automakers have high expectations from this year. In this way, France’s leading automaker Renault is offering a huge discount on the purchase of its cheapest car Kwid earlier this year. This car with a very attractive look and strong mileage is famous all over the country due to its special SUV look. Its starting price is just 2.99 lakh rupees.

Recently, the company updated the new Renault Kwid and introduced it in the market. This car is available in the market with two different petrol engines. In one of its variants, the company has used a petrol engine of 0.8 liter capacity. Which, generates 54hp power and 72Nm torque. At the same time, in its second variant, the company has used the engine of 1.0 liter capacity, which generates 68hp power and 91Nm torque. In general, this car offers mileage of up to 25 km / l.

This car is also very special in terms of features. The car gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, rear seat armrest, digital speedometer, manual AC, 12 volt power socket for both rear and front passenger, power steering. Apart from this, its sporty look is the best in its segment.

What is on offer: According to the information given on the company’s official website, you can save up to Rs 50,000 on the purchase of this car. The company is offering a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 on select models of the new Renault Kwid. At the same time a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is also being given. Apart from this, you can finance this car at an interest rate of 5.99 percent.