Big Discount on Renault Tribar Renault is the popular MPV of the Tribe Company. On this car, you can save up to Rs 39,000 in October. It also gets a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 along with a corporate bonus of Rs 9000. Loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is available only on RXE variant.

Big savings on Renault Kwid You can save up to Rs 49,000 on this car this month. The car will get a cash of Rs 15,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 15,000. Loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000 is also available with this car.

Bumper discount on Renault Duster An exchange benefit of Rs 25,000 is available on this popular car from Renault. Apart from this, you will also get a loyalty benefit of Rs 20,000 on this car. A corporate discount of Rs 30,000 is also available on this car. Apart from this, you can get a total discount of Rs 1 lakh with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 this month.

Renault India is offering great discounts on its products. The festival season has started with the first day of Navratri in India. Now the company has announced a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on its products. Here we will tell you how much discount is being offered on which car of the company.